For those of us of a certain age, it seems like time passes way too fast. In what seems like the blink of an eye, the seasons roll right on by.
We imagine that’s what it must be like for a Washington Nationals fan these days. Less than three years ago, the Nationals were hoisting a World Series trophy and everything seemed joyous. Even after letting franchise star Bryce Harper get away in free agency, Washington had won it all and the future looked bright.
But, oh how the mighty have fallen.
Less than three years later, the Nationals are the worst team in baseball. Their 37-76 mark this season is on par with the worst record (59-103 in 2009) since the franchise began playing in Washington in 2005.
It’s embarrassing how far they’ve fallen in such a short time. But if you look at personnel, it’s easy to see why.
Here was the starting lineup in Game 7 of that World Series against the Houston Astros: Trea Turner (SS), Adam Eaton (RF), Anthony Rendon (3B), Juan Soto (LF), Howie Kendrick (DH), Asdrúbal Cabrera (2B), Ryan Zimmerman (1B), Yan Gomes (C), Victor Robles (CF), Max Scherzer (P).
Of those 10 players, only Robles is still with the franchise (and he’s batting a whopping .229 this season).
While baseball is a sport where turnover via free agency or just plain old age is expected, it’s truly stunning to see a champion tumble so far and so fast given the outstanding talent on the roster.
Turner and Soto are two of the best players in the game. Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA this season) is still capable of making batters look foolish and is a lock Hall of Famer.
Over the past two seasons, all three of these All-Stars have been sold off in mid-season fire sales to lower the payroll. It seems the Nationals are more scared of the agents for these players than the Mets or the Braves in the NL East.
Unless you are a diehard fan, try naming someone other than designated hitter Nelson Cruz or Robles in the daily lineup. And how much would you enjoy paying to see a glorified minor league team on the field? Ask the Baltimore Orioles’ faithful about that over the past several seasons.
And what about the Nats’ opponent in that 2019 World Series? The Astros still have four of their Game 7 starters (Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez) on the roster and ace Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA) is tearing it up this season.
The Astros went to the World Series (losing 4-2 to Atlanta) last year and at 71-41 they are leading the AL West by 10.5 games heading into Thursday’s play.
You see a franchise that has weathered the baseball turnover well, despite losing 2019 standouts George Springer (Toronto in 2021) and Carlos Correa (Minnesota in 2022) to free agency.
It’s easy to blame Washington’s demise on the signing of Stephen Strasburg to a big contract after the 2019 season, but the Nats knew all about how frail the World Series MVP could be.
Even if he was healthy now, Strasburg would be on the field only one out of five games. It’s hard to see that changing the Nationals’ current fortunes.
This franchise needs to take a good hard look at how the talent is developing. Currently, the team has four players ranked in the Top 100 prospects by MLB.com. Two of those four just came over from San Diego in the trade for Soto and Josh Bell. Three of the four are still playing in Class A in the minors.
The good news is that the Nationals were able to overcome winning just 59 games in both the 2008 and 2009 seasons to build a winner.
They can look across to Baltimore, which is finally showing some life this season, for optimism, too. The Orioles (58-52) already have more wins than in either of the past two full seasons and are on track to have their first winning mark since 2016.
Baltimore’s young players, led by catcher Adley Rutschman, are playing well and the Orioles have five prospects in the Top 100, including Nos. 3 and 4. Four of the five are playing in Class AAA Norfolk.
But if the Orioles are the blueprint, the Nats fans are going to suffer for several years. Attendance (the Nats are No. 19 in MLB) will likely tumble as it has in Camden Yards.
The franchise and fans need that time to pass quickly.
