Future ‘passed’
Way back in 1967, the Moody Blues recorded an album entitled, “Days of Future Passed.”
Now many years later, the Washington Football Team apparently has adopted that theme for this season.
Dwayne Haskins, deemed the team’s quarterback of the future, was benched last week. To add insult to injury, new coach Ron Rivera dropped him to third string, behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. He wasn’t even active for last Sunday’s loss to the Rams.
It took all of four starts in his second season for Rivera to pull the trigger on a player who was a first-round draft pick just a season ago, selected at a spot and playing a position that you build your franchise around.
Maybe Haskins, who has the worst total quarterback rating in the league, digs himself out of the hole before the end of the season, but it doesn’t look good right now. It’s been reported that Haskins’ practice habits and lack of preparation off the field are frustrating teammates as well as the coaches.
While Rivera, who wasn’t around for the 2019 draft, may have never really liked Haskins, he seemed willing to give him a shot this season. And coming off of Haskins’ career-high 314 yards passing against a good Ravens team, the timing of the benching seemed a bit odd.
But timing is exactly what is working against Haskins right now.
Washington plays in the worst division in football and despite a 1-4 start the team is currently still in the hunt for the NFC East.
Despite the wretched start, Washington is still just a game behind division-leading Dallas (2-3) and the Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season with a gruesome injury last week.
Washington is in third, just a half game behind Philadelphia (1-3-1). Washington actually beat the Eagles to open the season and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz has been terrible this season, too.
Amazingly, Washington still has a shot to win the division, which would guarantee a home playoff game.
The reason is the schedule.
Over the next six games, Washington plays teams which are now a combined 4-14-1. Four of the games come against the New York Giants (0-5) and the Cowboys. The Giants have been as awful as their record indicates. The Cowboys’ defense has been porous and now they’re going to try to win with Andy Dalton in charge of the offense instead of Prescott. The Bengals thought so much of Dalton (a starter since 2011), they let him go in favor of rookie Joe Burrow.
Sweep the Giants and split with the Cowboys and Washington is 4-1 in the division with a season-ending clash at Philadelphia still on the schedule.
The other opponents in this six-game stretch are Detroit (1-3) and Cincinnati (1-3-1). That’s two more possible victories.
It’s pretty easy to see what Rivera is seeing. This weak stretch of the schedule is an opportunity any coach worth his salt is going to go after.
And what has been the team’s biggest problem thus far — the offense.
Washington is dead last in the NFL is total offense (263 yards per game), 30th in passing offense (181.6 ypg) and 30th in scoring offense (17.8 ppg).
That’s not getting it done.
Will Allen, who will start against the Giants this week, make things better? Maybe not, but Rivera believes the team has a better shot to win with Allen more than Haskins.
Rivera was non-committal this week when asked if Washington was trying to trade the young quarterback, saying he will not talk about “football business.” Rivera says he still believes Haskins can develop, which is what teams used to wait for before they started dishing out huge contracts to draftees.
But if Washington can’t put together a solid stretch over the next couple of weeks, Haskins might be right back in there to close out the season (against the toughest teams on the schedule).
Haskins must show some improvement or it will be unrealistic for Rivera to keep him around much longer.
And thanks to the ways he’s passed, Haskins’ future days in Washington may give him the blues.
