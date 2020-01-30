My wife and daughter aren't big sports fans.
They've never heard of T.J. Oshie, Kyle Busch, Brooks Koepka or Max Scherzer and that's OK.
They don't bother me when I'm watching the Daytona 500 or The Masters and I don't bother them when they are engrossed in something like Downton Abbey.
Honestly, it's probably because my wife and I have some separate interests that our marriage has lasted more than 33 years. And thanks to streaming services and DVRs, there's no grappling for the TV flipper. (Some of us remember the days where if you missed a TV program it was gone forever. Now that was pressure.)
But on this Sunday, our family will be parked in front of the TV at 6 p.m. for Super Bowl LIV. My wife and daughter have no idea who coaches and plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
They'll absolutely have no dog in the hunt.
But what they're there to enjoy is what happens when Pat Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo aren't playing. And they won't be alone.
As much as sports purists hate it, one of the things that many people will be watching on Sunday is the advertising.
And that's why those advertisers pay exorbitant sums for spots. The cost this year is $5.6 million for 30 seconds of air time. That's a far cry from the very first Super Bowl where an ad would cost you either $37,500 or $42,500 because that game was broadcast on two networks.
The reason they can charge the ridiculous fees is because there are so many captive viewers, even those who have no care who wins (unless they're got certain numbers in the office grid).
Super Bowl LIII attracted more than 98 million viewers, which was actually an 11-year low. And while the excitement levels may not be high this time — although many of us are celebrating the fact that the Patriots will be watching this one from home — for a couple of new teams, the game will still draw the biggest TV audience of the year.
For those that are there to watch the commercials, there will be ample opportunities. Last year, a total of 91 ads were broadcast during the Super Bowl. That adds up to just under 50 minutes of air time.
Throw in the extra long halftime show and it's why a typical Super Bowl game lasts four hours.
What's interesting with the commercials is that they bring out an interesting mix of current stars and nostalgia.
Rapper Lil Nas X and veteran movie star Sam Elliott are appearing together. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and slugger David Ortiz show off “Bah-stan” accents. Post Malone, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and Bryan Cranston appear in their own adds.
For us old-timers, we'll see spots with MC Hammer (I like this one), Molly Ringwald and Winona Ryder.
And we'll sit around and grade them — there will be more misses than hits — and it will be fun. We'll even get to see a few movie trailers, too.
That's what is great about sports. They have the potential to bring us together, even though we have completely different interests.
And that's a good thing.
Although it happens more rarely than not, the game could actually be a decent one if you believe the oddsmakers. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, probably on the strength of having Mahomes at quarterback.
Regardless of the outcome, there will be plenty to talk about the next day.
So enjoy a slice of pizza. Gnaw on a hotdog, burger or brat. Chow down on one of the most unhealthy things you can think of and maybe enjoy a beverage or two.
For many, it's not about the game at all.
We should be OK with that. Anything that brings us together, especially these days, should be embraced.
So, pass the guacamole and chips. (And wait for their commercials.)
