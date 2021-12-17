Going bowling
The college bowl season kicked off with a pair of games on Friday.
If you love college football, that means you’ve got another 42 bowls to choose from over the next three weeks or so.
Yes, there are a whopping 44 bowl games on the docket for this December and January. Three of those involve the four teams (Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati) who qualified for the Football Championship Playoffs, but that leaves 41 more for the rest of what we used to call Division I-A.
And back when it was called that, qualifying for a bowl game meant you had accomplished something special to earn a right to play in a postseason game.
Way back in 1971, there were just 10 bowl games, which meant a lot of good teams were sitting at home over the holidays. By 1997, that number had ballooned to 20 and the bowls haven’t stopped growing since. By 2006, the number of bowls has risen to 30 and by 2015 it hit 40.
While their fans and players may seem excited to still be playing, many of the teams left exude mediocrity,
Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, Texas Tech, Boston College, Old Dominion, Ball State, Memphis, North Texas, Wyoming, Tulsa and Middle Tennessee all are playing in the postseason with 6-6 records. Hawaii is even worse at 6-7.
Think about this: It’s actually harder for a FBS program to miss a bowl game than it is to make one. A total of 65 percent of the 130 FBS teams are playing in bowl games this season.
In fact, the NCAA recently added one bowl game to make sure that every team that has six wins gets to play. The inaugural Frisco Football Classic, set for Dec. 23 in Texas, was born just a couple of weeks ago as a way to make that happen. Never mind that there’s already a Frisco Bowl set for two days earlier.
Making up a game on the fly sounds a little suspect, though we’re sure the two teams who would have missed out on the postseason don’t really care.
This just proves that with college football these days that it’s hard to cross the line when that line is constantly moving.
But make no mistake, when it comes to these bowl games there’s a lot on the line for each participant and each conference. While some of the smaller games pay out less, most of the bowl games have payouts that top seven figures.
And since the money goes into a conference revenue pool, it has significant impact on the bottom line.
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Big Ten racked up nearly $800 million in revenue. At around $750 million, the SEC wasn’t far behind.
The majority of that revenue comes from football, which pretty much pays for all of the non-revenue sports on campus.
What does that mean in real numbers? Here is what the full-shared members received in each of the Power Five conferences: Big Ten $54.3 million; SEC: $45.5 million; Big 12 $38 million; Pac-12 $33.6 million and ACC $33 million.
Aside from the money aspect, many college coaches could care less whether they get to play a bowl in a sunny climate or if they play in potentially frigid New York or Boston.
Making a bowl game gives them more time to practice, not just for the coming postseason opponent.
The extra practice time is critical in getting set up for spring practice and next fall. With seniors gone after the bowl game, it’s time to assess the talent pool that is left on the roster.
While the incoming class of high school players may help some next season, nearly all of those guys are going to redshirt.
What you have left on the roster after this season is pretty much what you are going to have to take into battle next fall, so getting a jump start on that is critical.
So while a 6-6 season may seem mediocre to many of us, it can sound pretty good to the universities which are involved.
Will we hit 50 bowl games soon? If you can somehow figure out how to get that many teams eligible, you can bet on it.
