This past week, The Northern Virginia Daily and The Winchester Star brought back the Valley 10, in which staff from those newspapers rank the 10 high school football teams in our area.
The poll had taken a hiatus last year because of the delayed and staggered seasons thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Handley and Clarke County played under the Virginia High School League’s parameters, while Frederick County Public Schools (James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook) started later.
Those aren’t ideal conditions for polling.
Now football is back in the fall and the season is at least scheduled to be a normal one. We’ll hope that happens.
And this week it was time to vote again.
And when weighing who to rank where, it became painfully obvious that you could make a case for any of our Class 4 Northwestern District programs to be the top team, both to start and end the season.
Regardless of who is your favorite, isn’t that just awesome?
There are a lot programs who open the season knowing they don’t have a chance of winning a couple of games much less battling for a regional playoff spot. They have about as much chance as Vanderbilt has of winning the Southeastern Conference — none.
But we are blessed here and it should not go ignored. All of our Class 4 teams could to be in the mix for the regional playoffs, which was the case in 2019 when the last full season was played.
All of those teams have at least a couple of players who can deliver something special on any Friday night or Saturday afternoon.
What will happen? We don’t know and that sense of mystery should make you want to see what manifests on gameday.
By the time you read this, we’ll know the result of the James Wood-Sherando showdown from Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. (Our game story will be uploaded online prior to appearing in Monday’s Star.)
That will give us our first indication of who could be the top dog in the district, but since district play really doesn’t gear up until Week 5 a lot of things can change by then.
And while the locals have talent, winning the seven-team district won’t be easy. Kettle Run dominated the spring and Liberty has a history of being a solid program. Fauquier has gotten more competitive in recent seasons, but has yet to truly challenge the others.
Still, that’s a district that promises to be competitive. While some fans love blowouts, here’s a vote for close and competitive games that aren’t decided until the fourth quarter — preferably on the final series or two.
And not to forget, Clarke County looks to be battling in a very competitive Bull Run District. Page County, East Rockingham and Luray have strong programs that can challenge for the Bull Run title.
And Central, which was a Class 2 power before having to play in Class 3 for a couple of seasons, is back down and ready to scrap with those schools again.
The Bull Run should be a very competitive district and running the table would be a big achievement for any school.
While there is plenty of excitement heading into the season ahead, we all know how fast the plug can be pulled with COVID. Several games throughout the state already have been scrubbed this week, including Fauquier’s opener.
Let’s pray that all of our fall athletes are not affected by quarantines or canceled contests.
We have some very good volleyball, cross country and golf teams in this area which will challenge for district, regional and state titles, too.
And as far as the Valley 10 goes, keep an eye on it because you can bet there will be some shuffling in the coming weeks.
We’re sure if you ask the coaches, they’ll admit that picking a winner (aside from their own teams) isn’t going to be easy.
And who doesn’t love a good mystery?
