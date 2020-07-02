Great finds
It is believed the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates came up with the phrase, “Desperate times call for desperate measures.” At least he wrote something similar enough to get the credit.
We certainly get the drift of what he’s saying these days.
When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled or postponed just about everything sports related, it made looking for fresh content a quest. As you can tell from the name of this column, golf holds a special place for me.
With the PGA Tour on hold, the search began for something new and YouTube delivered in a couple of ways. Thanks to the algorithms, YouTube will put up videos that a viewer might like based on what that person has clicked on previously.
That must be how I ran into “GM Golf” and boy am I addicted even after the PGA has returned to action. While I’m more than double the age of these Generation Z youngsters, I feel a kindred spirit with them.
Garrett Clark, an outstanding junior golfer, began to earn notoriety on YouTube as a teen for performing trick shots. But only a year or so into playing for a junior college team in Kansas, he dropped out of school because his newest YouTube venture soared.
On the videos, Clark, 20, consistently is joined by his cousin Micah Morris and friends Matt Scharff and Stephen Castaneda. Scharff (who has manic energy) and Castaneda also have YouTube channels, so between the three of them at least one video goes up each day.
Those videos walk the line between some slapstick and serious golf. One day they might be playing with junior clubs or spinning a wheel to determine what club they hit on each shot, while on other days it’s legit play. Each Sunday evening, Clark posts a nine-hole, match-play contest between himself and Morris, probably the best golfer among the group. Those guys really can belt the ball.
You never know what you’re going to get, except that you will be entertained. The friends have quirky personalities and enjoy busting on each other throughout the rounds. The video editing is tight.
What’s good about the videos, usually around 20 minutes long, is that it’s clean fun. These guys are absolutely enjoying themselves on the golf courses, be it a municipal track or a private club like Colonial Country Club, where they were invited to play recently. You won’t hear vulgar language after a bad shot, which anyone who has ever played golf knows is tough. The roughest language will be “that’s unfortunate” or “not ideal.”
Clark, who made an ace in his first round at age 13, is a YouTube pro and it shows. And apparently, I’m not the only one who is entertained by his craft. GM Golf has topped 240,000 subscribers on YouTube. Scharff (more than 75,000) and Castaneda (more than 60,000) have sizable audiences, too.
Thanks to advertising and endorsements, these young entrepreneurs are making a living playing golf. Many of us who love the sport are envious.
Clark also recently has done some videos with someone else fascinating.
Have you ever wondered what it look like if one of those long driving champions played real golf?
Kyle Berkshire provides the answer. The reigning world long drive champion has started a YouTube channel to show folks what his “normal” rounds look like.
Berkshire, with his trademark flowing locks, isn’t some muscle-bound guy who doesn’t know how to play the game. Berkshire led Archbishop Spaulding High School in Maryland to a multiple state titles and was an outstanding junior golfer. He played college golf at two schools before turning to long driving.
It’s fascinating watching him pound drives, some more than 400 yards, during the course of a round. Heck, he routinely hits 8-irons better than 200 yards. He employs some the best technology out there to document his shots. He’s very honest about his shortcomings and if he could make a few more putts he would be dangerous. Playing from the tips (like a 7,600-yard course recently), he routinely shoots around par.
In just three months since launching his channel, Berkshire, 23, has nearly 50,000 subscribers.
Desperate times certainly have led to some alternative options — ones that are worth spending a few extra minutes on your laptop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.