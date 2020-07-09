Heartbreaking day
A big part of my previous job before arriving in Winchester five years ago was reporting on Penn State athletics.
The school, whose fans proclaim themselves as Nittany Nation, gave them plenty to cheer about on many levels. Penn State consistently was among the best all-around athletic programs in the country.
And there’s an award for such a thing — the Directors’ Cup. It’s an honor given by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics each year to the school that amasses the most points based on overall finishes in NCAA sports.
Obviously, triumphing in NCAA and conference championships is going to determine the winner. And, it doesn’t hurt to have as many chances at titles as possible.
Those involved in Penn State athletics had high hopes of one day winning the Directors’ Cup, first awarded in for the 1993-94 seasons. In several school years, the Nittany Lions would get off to a hot start in the fall thanks to football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Wrestling would carry the school in the winter and hope would spring eternal in the spring.
Penn State, which now fields 31 varsity teams, would finish as high as third and have multiple Top-10 finishes in the Directors’ Cup standings, but like so many other schools its hopes would be thwarted every year by the same school — Stanford.
With well more than 30 sports, Stanford always had an edge and took advantage of it — almost every year. After North Carolina won the first Directors’ Cup, Stanford, with 126 NCAA team titles, has won the award every year since. That’s 25 straight if you’re counting.
But now there’s a good chance that streak will end.
On Wednesday, Stanford announced it was gutting its athletic program by discontinuing a whopping 11 of its 36 sports after the coming academic year due to a nearly $25 million projected deficit.
And while some might consider some of these programs a bit frivolous (rowing, sailing, synchronized swimming, squash, fencing), there are some major ones (two-time national champion men’s volleyball, wrestling and field hockey) that have been hit.
Of course to the Stanford athletes, they are all important. And now there’s a lot of dedicated athletes who made the Cardinal the envy of other schools having to decide if they will go elsewhere.
Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir called it a “heartbreaking day.”
Around the country, Wednesday was scarier than Jason on Friday the 13th.
“If it can happen at Stanford, it can happen any place,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “They’re the broadest, most successful program in the history of college athletics and so to see them drop a third of their program is a shocking thing.”
Stanford became the first of the so-called Power Five conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12) to drop a sport. They probably won’t be the last thanks in a big part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Associated Press, a total of 51 Division I programs have been dropped so far by 18 schools. Overall, more than 170 sports have been cut by four-year schools.
That’s tragic.
And the news only got worse later in the day for college athletics when the Ivy League suspended all of its fall programs, citing the pandemic.
Given that the Ivy was the first league to punch out of the basketball postseason in March, it’s probably not a surprise. And since the conference doesn’t give out athletic scholarships or compete in the football postseason, it may not have as much to lose as other schools.
What will remain to be seen is whether the Ivy League’s decision has a ripple effect, like its decision did in March.
It’s hard to believe the Power Five football schools are going to go down that path if their athletic programs are to survive. At many successful schools, football is generating around 60 percent of the athletic revenue. At some places, that tops $100 million.
While Wednesday’s news may give hope that someone other than Stanford will be winning the Directors’ Cup, it should give pause to both schools and athletes alike.
College athletics can’t afford too many more “heartbreaking” days like that.
