Hero’s welcome
Not many of today’s youth know the joy and frustration of the transistor radio.
It was often a struggle trying not to break off the antenna and the batteries always seemed to go dead at the most important moment. And, especially at night, you’d often have to move all around the room to get the signal you were trying to hold.
But, oh the joy that little box brought, especially if you were a sports fan. If you were lucky enough to live in a city that had baseball, football and basketball year-round, you had a companion each night that sparked your imagination.
I was lucky enough to be one of those youths in the late 1960s and early 1970s in Tidewater. These were the times where there was no ESPN or packaged highlights on YouTube. Televised games were a rarity, instead of an every day occurrence. If you wanted to follow your team daily, the radio and the newspaper were the only ways to go.
Luckily in my youth, the voice of Tidewater sports was a broadcaster named Marty Brennaman. The Portsmouth native came back home in 1970 and began broadcasting the Tidewater Tides, which was the New York Mets’ Class AAA affiliate, and the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires.
Brennaman had a way of making you feel like you had a seat behind home plate or a spot courtside where all of the celebrities sit these days. It was no wonder he went big-time and became the voice of the Cincinnati Reds for 45 years.
Brennaman was on the call when the Squires brought in a player none of us had ever heard of in 1971, a kid who had been playing at UMass named Julius Erving.
Teaming with future NBA Hall of Famer Charlie Scott, Erving helped that first season become magical for a nine-year-old. Seeing him soar above the others and doing things we had never witnessed with that red, white and blue basketball, he instantly became my favorite player.
And so that little transistor radio and Marty Brennaman’s voice became a lifeline for me (and as I recently found out many of my old high school friends).
We’d go to bed each night imagining all of the wonderful things Brennaman was describing as the Squires battled against the Kentucky Colonels, The Floridians, the Carolina Cougars, the Pittsburgh Condors, the Utah Stars and more.
So imagine this nearly 60-year-old’s excitement when he learned that “Dr. J” was going to be the Sports Marshal for this year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. And imagine the joy it was for someone, who still has a Virginia Squires pin that he was given to him at a clinic 50 years ago, to talk to his hero for about 20 minutes last Saturday.
Still graceful as ever at age 72, Erving was soft-spoken, courteous and insightful to the many questions I peppered him with for the newspaper story.
But the best part was reminiscing about his old teammates like Fatty Taylor, Jim Eakins, George Irvine and Willie Sojourner, who is credited for creating the Dr. J nickname. We also brought up some of the most talented players that hardly anyone remembers these days — guys like Louie Dampier (Colonels), Zelmo Beatty (Stars), John Brisker (Condors), Mack Calvin (Floridians), “Jumpin’ Joe” Caldwell (Cougars) and Mel Daniels (Indiana Pacers).
Relationships mean a lot to Erving and he tries to stay in touch with old teammates — “the guys who are still alive” he says forlornly. He’s selling ABA basketballs as he tries to help out former league players who did not get a pension after the league merged with the NBA in 1976.
To those of us and who saw him and imagined what he was doing every night for the Squires, Erving is still a hero.
And Saturday gave me the opportunity to explain to him how important he was to a young kid who went to bed listening to his games on the radio.
I told him of how I went out in my yard, playing on a homemade backboard and rim that my father secured to a tree, pretending to be him, but knowing in my wildest dreams I could never do the things he could on the court.
“It’s funny you know,” Erving replied. “If you put in the work, you’re going to get something out of it. It could mean the ability to write a good story about it.”
I hope so. Getting some advice and encouragement from “The Doctor,” how can you beat that?
