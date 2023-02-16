There’s something about a sports movie that you can’t help loving.
You might have the ending figured out in the first five minutes, but the journey always seems worth the ride.
And since a good number are based on real people, they seem more relatable.
Whether they did well or not at the box office, we’ll watch them over and over again when we run across them. We can’t help ourselves, even though they aren’t the cinema a critic would consider for an Academy Award.
One of my favorite football movies is “Invincible.” In it, Mark Walhberg portrays Vince Papale, someone most of us had ever heard of before this movie.
Papale, who didn’t play college football, made the Eagles as a 30-year-old rookie. The movie will have you think that Papale was a part-time bartender who loved playing football with his friends (which is true), but he did have World Football League and semi-pro experience before Dick Vermeil decided to award him a roster spot after a tryout.
The movie tapdances around the truth quite a bit, but the meat of the story is there. The odds of someone making the NFL who never played a down of college football are astronomical and add in that Papale was 30 at the time ratchets those up even higher.
You feel good in the end that Papale made it, even if it was just for a couple of seasons playing on special teams. In 41 career games, he had 20 tackles and caught one pass. (By the way, the touchdown that he scored at the end of the movie didn’t really happen.)
Now 77 years old and a cancer survivor, Papale is still revered in Philly, a city that often doesn’t show a lot of brotherly love.
While Papale’s story is special, even Hollywood couldn’t write an ending that had the Eagles winning a Super Bowl.
And that brings us to a story that we feel so close to right now.
Former Millbrook High School star Nazeeh Johnson also didn’t always check the right boxes for college and NFL teams.
We’re sure you know the story, but here’s a quick recap.
Johnson didn’t land a Division I scholarship out of high school and was a preferred walk-on at Marshall. He earned his scholarship after two seasons and became a starter for the Thundering Herd.
NFL executives didn’t think enough of Johnson after his final season to invite him to the NFL Combine, but after a workout at Marshall some teams took notice of his tremendous speed and leaping ability.
Johnson had to wait to the last (seventh) round of the draft to be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was among the last cuts in training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. He eventually worked his way onto the main roster and became a key player on special teams.
And all of that hard work paid off with being a part of a Super Bowl triumph. Johnson made an impact in the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a key tackle on a Philadelphia punt return and with a block on Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return that broke a Super Bowl record and set up a Kansas City touchdown.
Johnson got to experience the joy that many of the NFL’s legends are left longing for to this day. Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, Fran Tarkenton and many Hall of Famers never won a Super Bowl. Many never made it there.
Johnson was one of three Chiefs who played their high school football in Virginia. Maybe that shows just a little bit of how college recruiters fumble the ball when evaluating talent in these parts.
Prior to the kickoff on Sunday, Johnson tweeted that he wanted to be an inspiration.
Regardless of what happens in the future, he’s achieved that goal. There’s going to be plenty of local players that will hear about what he achieved this season for many years to come.
And while Hollywood might not come calling, it’s a story worth hearing about repeatedly, one that hasn’t been manipulated for the big screen.
“People will refer to me as a Super Bowl champion now,” Johnson told reporter Rob Niedzwiecki on Tuesday. “This basically capped off my whole football journey, to where I started from to where I’m at. I’m at the pinnacle.”
Enjoy the view, Nazeeh.
