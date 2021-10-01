Hollywood or reality?
As sports fans, we love the movie “Remember The Titans.”
There are plenty of memorable scenes in the film, which emphasizes the power of sport to bring people together.
However, one scene reminds us that things outside of our control that can affect an outcome. In what the film labeled as the Northern Virginia Regional championship game, T.C. Williams has trouble in the contest because officials keep throwing flags on the Titans.
It’s not until assistant coach Bill Yoast threatens to expose the officials for intentionally penalizing the Titans do they start calling the game fairly. Following an impassioned speech by Yoast to his defense, T.C. Williams roars to victory.
Did that really happen?
While the movie is true to the spirit of the 1971 team led by Coach Herman Boone, let’s just say that the film took quite a few liberties with the reality of that season.
In the movie, the state title game was against George Marshall and Coach Ed Henry. That game actually took place midway through the Titans’ regular season. It was the only game (21-16) that was close for a team which outscored its opponents 346-45 that year.
Star linebacker Gerry Bertier actually played in the state title game and was paralyzed in an auto accident following a team banquet to celebrate the title months later. And T.C. Williams certainly didn’t win a state title on the last play since the Titans rolled to a 27-0 win against Andrew Lewis.
You get it. For Hollywood, even the best of stories need more drama worked in.
Still, I couldn’t help being reminded of the penalties scene this past week when our story came in from Handley’s 28-14 victory over Fauquier.
First off, let me say that I was not at the game and I’ve only seen a few highlights from the contest. I have not spoken a word about the game with Handley coach Dan Jones, whose team has a bye this week.
But in 37 years of covering football at every major level, I’ve never seen a team whistled for more than 20 penalties in a game. Our numbers show the Judges were penalized 26 times for 225 yards, while the Falcons had three penalties.
Could our numbers be off a little? Sure, that’s a lot of flags to keep up with.
And it’s certainly possible that the Judges could have been having a bad night. Like success breeds more success, sometimes penalties can become an epidemic.
However, I’ve seen Handley play three times this season and the Judges were whistled for a total of 15 penalties for 112 yards total in those games.
It makes you wonder what was different on this Friday night in Warrenton.
As far back as 2015, a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch chronicled how more penalties were being called in high school football games. Given the emphasis on player safety these days, you can see why. And one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty might prevent something from festering later on.
Early in my career, I watched in horror as two teams fought after a game. A player from the home team actually ran to the locker room and grabbed a 2x4 to wield.
Little things can escalate into big things.
But the frustration of looking down and seeing a yellow hankie on the ground constantly can cause frustration, too.
Officials have a thankless job and they are always going to be questioned. That’s often the coach’s job.
It’s that way in every sport. Basketball coaches will point to discrepancies in free throws attempted as being how their team was on the short end of the calls. Pitchers complain about the strike zone being different than the one the other guy is getting.
And yes, some places develop a reputation among coaches. You’ll often hear them describe an away game as being at “a tough place to play.” While the crowd may be loud and the other team may be good, you can read between the lines that they don’t expect to have some calls go their way.
Maybe this is just a perception, something Hollywood would perpetuate.
We’ll let you decide.
