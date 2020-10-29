Honey badgers
Thanks to a viral video a few years back (and maybe football standout Tyrann Matheiu), the honey badger began getting its just due as the most fearless member of the animal kingdom.
“Honey badger don’t care,” exclaimed the video, which now has more than 96 million views, as the animal ate cobras and ignored stings to find a meal in a bee hive.
Watching the video, which has hysterical narration, you did get the feeling that the honey badger would endure anything to get the job done.
It’s beginning to look like an effort like that of the honey badger will be needed to knock off Clemson in the ACC football race.
The top-ranked Tigers appear to be on their way again to another ACC title. Last week’s 47-21 win over Syracuse extended some remarkable numbers for Dabo Swinney’s program.
Clemson has now won 27 consecutive ACC games and 35 straight regular-season games overall. Clemson had not lost in the league since an upset against Pittsburgh in 2016 (incidentally the Tigers rebounded to win the national championship that year).
Others numbers are staggering.
Clemson has now won 78 of its last 83 games overall dating to 2014 and 48 of its last 50 games against ACC teams.
Clemson has lost just twice in its last 86 games when leading at halftime and is 106-2 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.
They’ve won five straight ACC titles and have gone to the playoff five straight years, winning two national titles.
Is there anything there that gives Virginia Tech or Virginia fans much hope of landing an ACC crown as long as Swinney is in charge at Clemson? Swinney is now rivaling schools like Alabama and Ohio State in bringing in Top 5 recruiting classes.
Unless the Hokies (3-2 in the ACC this season) and Cavaliers (1-4) catch lightning in a bottle, it’s hard to see them keeping up with the Tigers on a consistent basis. They certainly won’t do it this year.
So who can?
Right now in the strangest of all football seasons, thanks to COVID-19, none of the rest of the traditional ACC members have avoided a conference defeat.
Miami and North Carolina, both rebounding programs, are 4-1 in the league with the Hurricanes’ lone loss being 42-17 to Clemson. It has to be particularly galling to other ACC teams that 69-year-old Mac Brown has turned around the Tar Heels in just two seasons.
Besides Clemson (5-0), the only other team “conference” team that is unbeaten right now is fourth-ranked Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish are only in the ACC this season thanks to COVID-19 as they found it easier to join the league in which some of the school’s other programs participate than to preserve their independent status in football.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, whose team plays Georgia Tech this week, admits his team is thinking about a Nov. 7 matchup against the Tigers.
“It’s risky because, in some instances, people would stay, ‘You’re looking ahead,’” Kelly said this week. “Well, we are looking ahead a little bit.”
Kelly knows the Irish better be prepared. They had plenty of time to get ready for a College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson in 2018, but got smacked 30-3. The Tigers were led that day by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who now as a junior is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
This season. Lawrence is completing a career-high 71 percent of his passes and has 17 TD throws against two interceptions. He also has Travis Etienne, the two-time defending ACC Offensive Player of the Year, toting the football.
When asked this week by the Associated Press what it would take to chase down the Tigers, Tommy Bowden, who saw his dad Bobby build an ACC dynasty at Florida State, said the opponents must be relentless in their belief that they can play with the Tigers.
That’s tough when you see that Clemson’s average margin of victory during their current ACC streak is better than 30 points per game.
Having the no fear and being relentless like a honey badger is going to be important to beat a team that wins by an average of four touchdowns.
Bowden has one more key: “It doesn’t hurt to have some really good players.”
