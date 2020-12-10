In the blood
The news came somewhat out of the blue last Friday and appeared on Twitter.
It was a copy of a letter from Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop recommending to the school board that wrestling be canceled this coming season because of COVID-19 concerns. It came just days before VHSL teams were scheduled to open practice for condensed winter season.
The news certainly came as a shock to the program’s most successful wrestler when he was informed of it during an interview Tuesday night.
Bryan Wallace, who is playing Division I football at Charlotte, won a VHSL record 221 matches and captured four Class 2 state titles (all in different weight classes) during his storied wrestling career. The news hit him hard.
“I feel so bad for the kids,” he said. “Last year, my sister [Elizabeth] was a senior and her track season got cut short by COVID. All of the seniors last year and this year, I feel so bad for them. They don’t get the option to have another year or play another season. This was their last year. I couldn’t imagine. It would have torn me apart. I’m blessed every day to wake up and play football here at Charlotte.”
Wallace comes from a wrestling family. His father Bruce, who passed away in 2005, was a two-time state champion in Pennsylvania. His brothers Ben (a two-time state champion, 204 career wins), Rob (a state finalist) and Will all wrestled at Clarke County.
“I got super blessed to have three older brothers that played the sport and that helped me learn the craft,” Bryan Wallace said.
Bryan admits now he even considers throwing on the singlet and testing his skills.
“I miss wrestling all of the time,” he said. “When you’re a wrestler it becomes part of you. You miss it more and more every day. I always think about doing open tournaments again that I could find around the country. I know there’s different ones here and there that you can be 18 or older and join.”
As for now, he settles for some intrasquad grappling.
“I’m always like wrestling and grabbing a hold of my teammates, just messing around with them,” he chuckled. “We have a couple of other state champions on my team and we joke around.”
Wallace still is a proponent of the sport and believes it gets a bad rap in regards to weight loss. He says he wrestled at weights he felt comfortable with and his four titles prove he didn’t mind moving up as he grew.
“You can make it what you want to,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a draining sport.”
Wallace believes without a doubt that he would not be playing Division I college football if not for wrestling and the people who supported him in the sport.
While he has regrets (like not tackling more national competition), he now appreciates more than two years removed from his final Class 2 title the sacrifices of other around him.
“At the time I didn’t realize how much other people cared, like [head coach] Jon VanSice and [assistant coach] Rob Osuch,” Wallace said. “I never realized how much they really cared and how much they put into it because I was young and naive. Definitely, I wouldn’t have been able to go anywhere without the people around me — even my mother [Jen] taking me to open tournaments, driving there and driving back in the same day. Spending the money on hotels. I’m just super thankful that people took the time out of their days to help me become something that I probably couldn’t have been without them.”
And from the mats to the gridiron, he’s applying those skills now.
“Wrestling is one of the best things that happened to me for football,” said Wallace, who has nine career starts in his two full seasons at Charlotte. “It helped me learn body position and where leverage is and just the work ethic of the grind that wrestling brings. If you make it through 95 percent of the wrestling practices around the country, you know you have some kind of work ethic.”
And with all of those great memories, it makes the news that his alma mater likely won’t have a wrestling season this year pretty tough to swallow.
“It definitely taught me a lot,” Wallace said.
And isn’t learning what school is all about?
