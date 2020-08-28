Interesting agenda
The Virginia High School League certainly has its hands full these days.
With the fall postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VHSL is trying to cram three seasons into two. The scheduling will be challenging to say the least.
While the focus has been on Executive Committee decisions pertaining to the pandemic, the VHSL has another couple of things that seem interesting as well.
In the VHSL’s most recent news release this week, it highlighted four agenda items the are part of final appeals of the mid-cycle alignment.
Of those four, one directly could affect our local schools.
Region 4B has proposed doubling the current four regions to eight. When you look at the numbers, you can understand why.
In the current mid-cycle alignment plan, Region 4B picks up five schools bringing its number to 21 among the 58 teams that make up Class 4. That means Region 4B programs make up roughly 36 percent of all of the Class 4 programs. Region 4C, which includes Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando, has 16 teams (28 percent). Region 4A has 13 teams (22 percent) and Region 4D has eight (14 percent).
Yet, when it comes to the state tournament for most team sports, each of the four regions gets the same number of qualifiers — two.
It doesn’t take a math expert to figure out your odds are a little longer when 2 of 21 teams qualify for state tournament play as opposed to 2 in 8.
You can understand why the Region 4B schools feel like they are being penalized for being located in the more metropolitan area around Richmond as opposed to the western part of the state in Region 4D, which featured several Roanoke area schools.
The Region 4B solution is to split into eight regions. Although the plan hasn’t been discussed publicly, by just looking at the numbers you can guess what would be considered.
By splitting to eight regions, you can keep the same number of teams that would qualify for the state championships. You have to have a multiple of four to keep the current quarterfinals, semifinals and finals together.
And just looking at the number of teams in the current makeup, you could see Region 4B dividing into three regions, Regions 4C and 4A having two regions apiece and Region 4D staying the same.
Would that work? Maybe.
Certainly it is more equitable, but you have to wonder how exactly the regions would be split and how it would affect current district structures.
And how would the districts like it? Using the Northwestern District as an example, two of the seven teams currently will advance to regional competition with both having a shot to advance to state play. If you turn the Northwestern District into its own region, then it likely means only the league champion will move forward to the state quarterfinals.
Maybe a solution to the problem could arrive in 2023.
This past June, an ad hoc VHSL committee recommended that the state downsize from six classifications to four. That committee voted 14-6 with four abstentions in favor of change.
The VHSL would continue to use the ADM (average daily membership) for each school to determine classification, but would use grades 9-11, instead of the current 9-12 format.
Obviously the goal would be to come up with a split of the state’s current 318 schools into four classifications of roughly 80 schools each.
While many will certainly argue against it, moving to four classes would certainly add a little more luster to winning a state crown and possibly making it easier to divide the regions. In the postseason, each region would be divided into two sections with sectional champions advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Both the Region 4B appeal and the change to four classifications are currently on the agenda during VHSL meetings in September.
It will be interesting to see what changes (if any) emerge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.