Is anyone there?
“If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?”
Some of the greatest minds have argued that metaphysical question, first posed more than 125 years ago in a magazine. It’s a question of perception, observation and reality that even those great thinkers have trouble agreeing upon.
Maybe we can pose another deep question in the sports world.
If an athletic event is held and no one is watching, does it really matter?
That’s kind of what we are dealing with right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all of the major sports have returned to some form of competition, with Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL having either started or rejoined their seasons in late July.
But they’re playing before empty houses due to restrictions, sometimes with ridiculous cardboard cutouts in the stands. It doesn’t feel the same.
And after big viewership on the initial opening days, the TV ratings are beginning to settle into the middling or mediocre range. Some teams (the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Yankees) do better than others, but for what should have been an audience of sports-starved fans the ratings have been a relative “blah.”
How can that be?
A few days ago, Barstool Sports founder and “El Presidente” Dave Portnoy had a take on Twitter that you wouldn’t expect from someone whose business is built upon the passion for sports by regular Joes around the country.
“I’m going to say something controversial,” Portnoy started. “I don’t how anybody is into sports right now. It all seems like preseason fake stuff.”
Part of that “fake” feel certainly deals with the schedules. The NBA and NHL are doing play-in games since their return. The Washington Capitals are involved in round-robin play for postseason seeding, while other teams are involved in elimination series.
Wake us up when you’ve really got playoffs set.
And baseball’s 60-game schedule has been altered several times by teams experiencing an outbreak of virus cases. Miami and St. Louis had multiple players test positive, leading to postponed games.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blamed his team’s outbreak on the players having a “false sense of security.” If we get to the expanded playoffs, it will be a miracle.
It’s just a confusing mess right now. Throw in Triple Crown horse races in the fall and The Masters in November and you can understand how everything feels so out of place.
As of Thursday afternoon, about 68,000 people had liked Portnoy’s opinion, though many of the nearly 4,000 responses focused on another aspect of why folks may not be enthused with the return. Many of the comments focused on the political nature that especially the MLB and NBA have taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
One of the respondents reflected the sentiment best (and tactfully, which is often a rarity on Twitter) when he said, “I think all of the leagues missed the opportunity to get back what sports were — a welcome respite from the grind of daily life. No one wants to be preached to during their free time with an unsolicited opinion.”
And while some athletes may have longed for the days where they didn’t have someone yelling from the peanut gallery, there’s no doubt how horrible sports are without the crowds.
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick got it right after his win at Pocono in June. “I’m not doing any more celebrations with nobody out there to celebrate with,” he said. “Until the fans come back, I’m not doing a burnout, standing on the car, doing any of that stuff.”
In addition to his incredible talent, Tiger Woods is known for creating excitement on the course. His trademark fist pump after a great shot just doesn’t cut it if there are no screaming fans to celebrate with him.
And for whatever reason across the spectrum, the passion just isn’t there right now. The NFL and college football may not fare better.
One thing it doesn’t take a great mind to figure out about sports — it’s awful to be irrelevant and that echoes the sounds of silence.
