Juggling act
Have you ever heard the name Anthony Gatto?
While the name sounds like a character on “The Sopranos,” Gatto actually was considered the world’s best at something several years ago.
Gatto’s forte was juggling and he still holds world records for several disciplines. Between 2007 and 2012, he performed in a pair of shows for Cirque du Soleil.
But we’re guessing you probably never have heard of him. And unless you’ve watched one of his YouTube videos you’ll never truly appreciate his skills.
We’re guessing the same goes with high school athletic directors this spring. They’ve been juggling a lot of schedules within a compressed time period thanks to the way the COVID-19 altered everything traditional about the sports seasons.
How crazy has it been and will it become?
Less than a month ago, the spring season started. Already, some teams have competed for the final time.
Starting today, the Class 4 Northwestern District will begin team semifinal playoff action in boys’ and girls’ tennis. A district champion in that sport will be decided by Monday afternoon.
After Memorial Day weekend, the Class 4 Northwestern District starts playoff quarterfinals in baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ soccer on June 1. To add a twist to all of that, the district playoffs will open using a different format — the pod system. The four local teams, seeded on their overall district records, will face each other in one pod, while the Fauquier County teams and Culpeper County open with action in the other pod. After that first round, the highest remaining seed in each pod will face the lowest remaining seed in the other pod in the semifinals.
District titles and regional playoff seeding will be decided in the district championship clashes, which will be held June 8 in all of those sports.
Meanwhile, the Class 4 Northwestern District track & field championship is slated for June 2, with the Region 4C meet a week later. The state championship is at Liberty University on June 19.
Regional boys’ and girls’ tennis semifinal action also starts on June 1 with the regional championship two days later. The regional champs advance to the state semifinals on June 7 and the state team finals will be held June 10 in Newport News.
Baseball, softball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer all have state semifinals scheduled for June 22 with the state finals scheduled for June 26. Boys’ and girls’ soccer and softball state finals will be held at the site of the winning team in the Region A vs. Region B semifinal. The baseball title game will be held at the site of the Region C vs. Region D winner.
Of course, Clarke County has plenty of things still rolling, too.
In many of their team sports, the Eagles still have their regular season rolling through to June 4. Once those seasons are complete, the Region 2B semifinals will be made up of the four teams who have highest number of points in the spring rankings. As of Monday, all four Clarke County teams were among the top four in each of those sports. The regional semifinals in those sports are currently slated for June 15 and 17. The state semifinals are also June 22 and June 26.
Clarke County’s track & field teams compete in the district meet on June 2. Their season will culminate with the state championship meet at James Madison University on June 19.
And if there isn’t enough high school action going on, the Winchester Royals return to action after missing a season because of the pandemic. The Royals, who are led by Clarke County baseball coach Mike Smith, open their season June 5 at Purcellville. The Royals host the Cannons in their home opener at Bridgeforth Field on June 8.
That’s an awful lot shoved into the next few weeks especially if some of our local teams, many of which are having exceptional seasons, advance deep into the postseason.
So far this spring, Mother Nature has cooperated nicely. Hopefully that will continue or things may get even more condensed.
If that happens, we better get Mr. Gatto, who left juggling to run a cement business, on speed dial.
