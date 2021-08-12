Kickoff approaches
While the thermometer may say different this week, summer is almost over.
Hallelujah.
We said goodbye to the Summer Olympics on Sunday and we’re wondering if anyone noticed.
NBC’s television rating were down 40 percent from the previous Games. You can pick a number of reasons (COVID-19 pandemic, 13-hour time difference, politics), but the bottom line is the interest level was substantially lower than that of the 2016 Games from Rio. In one poll from the Morning Consult, 48 percent of adults said they watched less Olympic coverage than in 2016.
Ouch.
The area professional baseball teams have no shot at the playoffs. The Nationals punted at mid-season, trading away their best players, aside from Juan Soto. The Orioles, who started the season with the equivalent of a minor league roster, never had a chance. Rebuilding likely will take a long time for the Nats and who knows if the O’s ever will be a contender as long as Peter Angelos owns the team.
The Washington Wizards traded away Russell Westbrook, one of the few players that made them watchable. At least, the Capitals locked up Alex Ovechkin for a few more years.
No, now is a time we need something to get excited about and football season is right around the corner.
Area high school football kicks off on Aug. 27, highlighted by a matchup between James Wood at Sherando. This past spring, the Colonels won for just the third time ever against the Warriors and you can bet Arrowhead Stadium is going to be rocking.
James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are back in the Northwestern District after a one-year hiatus and it just didn’t seem right without them. You can sense the optimism at those three schools as well as Handley and Clarke County and like 2019 all of them could be in the mix for a regional playoff spot.
College programs are gearing up and it will be interesting to see how the state’s Division I teams perform.
Many feel Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is on the hot seat. Since going 19-8 in his first two seasons after replacing Frank Beamer, Fuente is 19-18 in the three seasons since. The Hokies are 1-3 in bowl games under Fuente.
Forecasters have the Hokies finishing third in the ACC’s Coastal Division behind North Carolina and Miami. We’ll find out quickly whether Virginia Tech can hang with the Tar Heels as they open against each other on Sept. 3.
Many predict Virginia will finish in the middle of the pack in the Coastal. The Cavaliers were near the bottom of the league last year in defense and it’s hard to fathom how Bronco Mendenhall can turn that around in one season.
The best Division I team in the state last year was Liberty. The Flames (10-1) beat Tech in Lane Stadium (maybe one of the reasons Fuente is getting heat) and handed Coastal Carolina its only loss of the season in a bowl game. The Flames’ only loss was by a point to N.C. State, who many feel will be the biggest challenger for Clemson in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
And on Thursday, the Washington Football Team opened the NFL preseason at New England.
Fans are putting a lot of hope in Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback as Washington shoots to win the NFC East for the second consecutive season.
Fitzpatrick, who played for eight different teams in his 16 previous seasons in the league, has his work cut out for him. Washington was 25th in passing, 26th in rushing, 25th in scoring and 29th in total offense last season.
The good news for Fitzpatrick is that Ron Rivera has a defense that has talented playmakers like Chase Young and that Washington plays in a division many jokingly call the “NFC Least.” None of the four teams finished at .500 last season. Many feel Washington, which opens Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, can win 9 or 10 games in the 17-game season and that may be enough to take the division.
The bottom line is that we have some football to talk about and look forward to, no matter which level of the sport you prefer.
And after a long, hot summer, that’s a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.