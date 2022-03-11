Millbrook High School girls’ basketball coach Erick Green Sr. describes himself as a winner.
But, even winners know that losing is unavoidable.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski routinely recruits the No. 1 class in the nation, but doesn’t take home the NCAA trophy every year. The retiring coach has five NCAA titles, but has lost 30 times in the tournament.
While Green never expects his players to routinely accept losing, he still realizes that there’s something to be gained when you don’t win.
Let’s face it. Thursday’s 71-67 loss against King’s Fork in the Class 4 title game stung. After trailing virtually the entire game, the Pioneers were within a basket near the end against a team that had won 19 straight, burying most of its opponents along the way.
So while his team dealt with some heartache, Green couldn’t help but be optimistic for the program’s future. Just this season, he saw the value of the Pioneers’ two regular-season losses at Tuscarora and Loudoun Valley.
“Our two losses during the year really helped us elevate our program this season,” he said about 30 minutes after Thursday’s defeat. “It really helped us because there are times, man, where you really go through your ups and downs. We were going through some lows when we had our losses, but it made us stronger, made us come together and made us talk. We bonded and we got behind each other. After that loss to Loudoun Valley, we took another step of becoming closer and understanding that losing is something we don’t want to do.
“… It happens, but it’s not something we want to happen on a regular basis,” Green added. “You’ve got to work hard, make sacrifices and stay humble and then success will come.”
In six seasons under Green, the Pioneers have enjoyed plenty of success. The only year they failed to make the state tournament was the 2021 season when Frederick County opted out of VHSL play over COVID-19 concerns. The Pioneers won the state title in 2018 and also have advanced to the semifinals twice.
Given the program’s success, Green says the expectations are high on his players. And, so is the pressure, both in the regular season and postseason.
You can’t miss all of the bumps in the road.
“Sometimes along the way you take a loss,” Green said. “It doesn’t mean that you’re bad. It just means at that particular time that another team played better. I think that’s what happened tonight.”
On Thursday, the Pioneers maybe learned a little bit more about themselves.
With leading scorers Avery O’Roke and Kennedi Rooks going a combined 7 of 32 from the floor, the Pioneers got points from juniors Hannah Stephanites (15) and Kaylene Todd (career-high 14) and freshman Jaliah Jackson (12). Along with O’Roke (13) and Rooks (11), Millbrook had five players score in double figures, a first for the season.
“It just shows how really deep we are as a team,” Green said. “The other kids stepped up when the key players are struggling and that’s exciting for our team. I’m very confident with the fact this will make us better, stronger and hungrier.”
Besides O’Roke, the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C Co-Player of the Year, the other four players return next season for the Pioneers.
While Green admits that it will be hard to replace someone who has “carried this program for four years,” he says maybe a light bulb has popped on for all of his returning players.
“Now with Avery gone next year, I think they realize that we’re OK,” he said. “We have solid players. There’s players on that bench that can score, handle the ball and play defense. We’ve got a lot of pieces. We’re going to be good. I’m excited for the future of Millbrook girls’ basketball.”
And that excitement was evident even after taking a tough loss.
“I think the girls know after talking to them in the locker room that, ‘Hey, we can do this again next year.’ It was a great ride,” Green said. “I know they will be committed to me and making sure that we work hard for the one thing at the top of the list — the state championship. That’s the plan.
“… I really believe that we’re going to make a lot of noise throughout the state next year and the years to come.”
