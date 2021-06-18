Life lessons
You wouldn’t have blamed James Wood baseball coach Adrian Pullen for being a little distraught after Wednesday’s 13-3 loss in the Region 4C finals at Broad Run.
The Colonels had just seen the most successful baseball campaign in more than 35 years come to a close with a tough loss that every player and coach will admit probably wasn’t their best effort of the season.
But instead of being sour about the loss, the 1990 Winchester Star Player Baseball Player of the Year at James Wood focused on how great it is to be a part of “America’s Pastime” and how what happens on the diamond, in the dugout and on the practice field affects players long after the uniform is turned in or hung up in a closet.
“That’s why I love this game because this game teaches you more about life than anything else,” Pullen said with a big smile on his face. “There is going to be adversity. There are going to be bosses you don’t like. There are going to be people you don’t get along with. But you have to do what it takes to get and be successful. No matter what you do, nothing else does that to you.”
There will be some coaches in other sports that may argue that baseball hasn’t cornered the market on those things, but you can’t argue with Pullen’s passion for the game and that it does teach life lessons.
That’s why sports are so important at the high school level. They teach you things about life that you never can get out of a book or listening to a lecture.
Sports, especially at that level, force you to get along with other people who often are different from you in so many ways. You learn that you don’t have to like people to work harmoniously with them to achieve a common goal (if only our politicians could figure this out).
You need other people to succeed.
Sticking with baseball (but you can do this with any team sport), you can have the best hitter or pitcher in the state. But if you don’t have the guys to get on base or catch the ball, you can’t win by yourself.
Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Mike Trout in baseball. Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers in football. Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Elgin Baylor in basketball. These are just some of the greatest to play in their respective sports who have never won the ultimate team title.
They couldn’t do it alone. And all of those guys probably learned that at a young age.
Those guys also learned to deal with failure. While it may not seem like it, even Tom Brady and Michael Jordan have gotten painful doses of failure, too.
Pullen says baseball is a constant reminder of that. To be considered a success in the sport, you fail seven out of every 10 times at the plate.
“You’re one-on-one at the plate against the pitcher,” Pullen said. “You’re going to learn and you’re going to fail. You’re going to get back off the mat and do it again. That’s what is the beauty of the game. It’s awesome and I love it.”
And you can tell the athletes love it, too.
That’s why it was so important to get back on the field after all of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
In addition to the positives from the physical activity, it gave the athletes a chance to work together and bond, something that doesn’t have to translate to the scoreboard to be considered a success.
In today’s world that’s ripe with complainers — both young and old — you can understand why coaches love what they do.
The stipend they receive doesn’t nearly cover the amount of time they invest in their teams, but some rewards can’t be replaced by dollars.
Just last month, Sherando football coach Bill Hall retired after 18 seasons. Hall never had a losing campaign, but when asked about the success he said, “I’m most proud of the relationships and the time I got to spend with the kids.”
Pullen, who just finished his first season as a head coach, knows that feeling and what sport has brought to his squad, which had five seniors conclude their scholastic careers.
“I love these kids,” Pullen said of his seniors. “They’ve learned more that’s going to make them successful people down the road. … They will be here (pointing to his heart) for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.