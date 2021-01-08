Long-term goals
If sports have taught us anything over the years, it’s that no matter what outcome you think will happen you never really know until the final buzzer sounds.
Sometimes you get a big surprise.
On Thursday, the Winchester School Board met to make its decision on what to do about the winter sports season which it had delayed from the Virginia High School League’s scheduled Dec. 21 competition start because of spiking COVID-19 numbers in the area.
Prior to the meeting, the opinion was that WPS would align with a plan similar to that of Frederick County schools, which two days earlier had decided to pull out of VHSL play for the winter and fall seasons. Beginning with the winter season on March 1, Frederick County schools would play significantly among themselves for the winter and fall seasons and then rejoin VHSL for the spring season that begins in late April.
WPS’ own “Return to Play Committee,” which presented four options for the board to consider on Thursday, recommended to start Handley’s winter season on March 1.
But something different happened. And when the more than three-hour meeting concluded, six of the seven board members voted to stay in the VHSL and start the winter seasons ASAP with the provision that athletes in sports deemed high contact must attend classes virtually for the duration of their seasons and for a quarantine period afterward.
What happened? Maybe it was the volume of impassioned pleas by Handley parents, current athletes and former athletes, maybe it was just the core beliefs of board members or maybe other reasons that led to the overwhelming vote.
One thing is for sure, the board recognized the importance of having a chance to compete for the ultimate goal — a state championship.
And yes, that’s important.
As any educator coach will tell you, setting and reaching goals is a big component in achievement, be it in the classroom or the field of competition.
An outstanding article published on the Coaches Insider website in February lists why athletic goals are important and guidelines for coaches to reach them as both individuals and teams.
One of the many that jumped out was: “Short-term and long-term goals are needed; the short-term goals should represent the incremental steps needed to achieve the long-term goals.”
A short-term goal may be something as small as improving your free-throw percentage and going through the process of doing that (maybe taking 25 extra shots after practice) can lead to success individually. In turn, that accomplishment can benefit the team in the long term.
Sticking with the winter season, sports such as wrestling, swimming and indoor track are defined by long-term goals. Regular-season competition points toward the postseason where individual and team titles are determined by individual performances at the district, regional and state level.
While there are athletes who compete for the sheer joy of sport (and there’s nothing wrong with that), others look to challenge themselves against the best that’s out there. In this state, that’s the VHSL postseason.
Clarke County, which had the foresight to have its teams practicing and thus ready to roll when its board made the decision to play on Monday, and now the WPS board have decided that having the opportunity to compete at the highest levels was worth the risk of starting the winter season now, instead of March.
Both of those boards, the athletes and the coaches know that it all could fall apart with one positive test that requires a team to quarantine. And adhering to the critical mitigation requirements is going to take time, energy, discipline and in the case for some WPS athletes more time in front of a laptop than being in class with their teachers and friends.
But they’re willing to take that chance of having a season interrupted or canceled for a just chance to compete at the highest level.
Long-term goals are important.
And that’s no surprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.