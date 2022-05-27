Losing its luster?
This past week, tournament championship finals were held in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
As usual, there were some rivalry matchups which produced drama on the fields and the diamonds.
But aside from a trophy and some bragging rights, there was nothing else on the line in those championship contests.
And to some, that takes some luster off of those games.
Let’s review.
A year ago thanks to COVID-19, it was all about the district tournaments. Given an abbreviated regular-season schedule which no team was guaranteed to complete or face each district foe twice, the top two finishers in the tournament were the teams to secure regional berths with the winner getting the No. 1 seed. That made sense.
In the fall, the Millbrook volleyball team did get the district’s No. 1 seed for the four-team Region 4C tournament by winning the regular-season title. But in the winter, it was back to the district tournament finalists getting region berths. (There were concerns about COVID and weather preventing teams from playing a full schedule.)
But that didn’t seem fair.
Being the top team in the district regular-season guaranteed you nothing in regards to regional play. One bad game or one great performance from a foe in the semifinals meant that the best team in the regular season didn’t play in the regionals.
And that happened to the Millbrook boys’ basketball team.
So this spring, the district went back to the previous format, one that was changed before COVID in which the regular-season champion also is locked into the No. 1 spot for the Region 4C semifinals.
That change is designed to protect the regular-season champion for its entire body of work and that makes sense. But, if you are the regular-season champion, absolutely nothing more is at stake in the district tournament than pride.
And since regular-season champs so rarely fail to make the district final (none in any team sport failed to advance this spring), that makes the semifinal matchup on the other side of the bracket the most important game. That one determines who makes regionals.
That semifinal winner knows that whatever happens in the tournament championship game that it still will be on the road in the regional semifinals.
Heck, the second-seeded Handley girls’ soccer team, which won its semifinal on Monday, had four starters participate in Region 4C track on the day (Wednesday) of the title game. The Judges still beat James Wood that night, but you get the point that nothing would have changed in regards to the regionals if they had lost.
So heading into regional play, Handley, with only one district loss on the season, has beaten James Wood twice in three meetings, but is the No. 2 seed.
In talking with several fans and others associated with the sports, many would like to see things go back to the way it once was.
They’d like to see the regular-season champion guaranteed a regional berth, but have the district’s top seed be determined by who wins the tournament.
There’s another intriguing idea out there, too.
That notion is to scrap the district tournaments and have the Northwestern District and Dulles District teams in one big Region 4C tourney with the winner and runner-up advancing to state play.
This would be similar to what Region 4C uses in football where the top four teams from each district are seeded and play across the bracket from each other. In that format, you could end up with all four teams from the same district advancing to the semifinals, which is exactly what happened in football last fall.
To use this format for other sports certainly would ratchet up the drama in the postseason, making every game important. And a bracket for 16 teams would add only one extra game.
Would that really fly or is it too outlandish? Your guess is as good as mine (some postseason gates could be lost and that is important in athletics), but it is an interesting proposition.
No format is going to please everyone. The one constant is change, so it will be interesting to see if anything new emerges.
