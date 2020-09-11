Low expectations
The NFL season kicked off Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the Houston Texans 34-20.
Fans are supposed to be excited that America’s real national pastime is back on the field, even in these crazy times of COVID-19.
And in many places, that may be the case.
But you have to wonder about what the fans of a certain franchise that doesn’t have a nickname right now have to be excited about for this season.
Yes, Washington has undergone some major changes since last season’s wretched 3-13 season. There’s a new coach, many new players and supposedly a change in culture with a team that’s still owned by a guy that has just two playoff wins and a 142-193-1 record in 21 seasons in charge.
Not too many people feel like much of anything is going to change this season when it comes down to wins and losses.
Earlier this week, ESPN ran some 20,000 simulations on what the coming season would look like. That simulation picked Washington to finish last in the NFC East with a 4-12 record. In all off of the NFL, ESPN’s simulation had just Carolina (3-12-1) and Jacksonville (3-13) finishing with worse records than Washington.
Granted computer models mean little when it comes to actually playing the games, but you can understand why even the machines could be a little skeptical that Ron Rivera is going to immediately turn the team into a division contender.
Rivera has been dealt a tough hand and he’s gotten rid of some cards that were supposed to be pretty good. Since his arrival, he’s released several veterans, most notably running back Adrian Peterson, tight end Jordan Reed, cornerback Josh Norman and receiver Paul Richardson. The team also cut running back Derrius Guice, who got into trouble off the field.
This season is supposed to be all about the development of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. After taking over for Case Keenum last season, Haskins started seven games. He finished with mediocre numbers by completing 119 of 203 passes (58.6 percent) with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, but those are the kind of stats you get from a rookie straight out of college.
Much more is expected from Haskins this season, but Washington hasn’t exactly given him a lot of proven weapons with which to ride into battle
Only receiver Terry McLaurin, who was outstanding as a rookie last year, is a proven commodity and he likely will see plenty of double coverage until somebody new proves to be a threat.
The running back spot will provide the biggest intrigue, especially with the releases of Peterson and Guice. While J.D. McKissic (88 career carries in four seasons) is currently listed No. 1 on the depth chart, rookie Antonio Gibson who played receiver and running back at Memphis is garnering all of the buzz for his versatility. Only Peyton Barber, who had an 871-yard season with Tampa Bay in 2018, has any history of success, and he’s third on the depth chart.
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas may be the target at tight end, but Thomas has just 35 career catches in three seasons at the position.
Haskins certainly has his work cut out for him.
A reason for optimism is the addition of rookie Chase Young to the defense. Many feel he could break the rookie sack record of 14.5 set by Jevon Kearse in 1999.
While the defensive line looks to be very good (that was said last year, too), Washington is going to have to rely upon some unproven talent at both linebacker and defensive back.
And even though the schedule is ranked the fifth easiest in the league (based on last year’s winning percentage of their opponents), it doesn’t necessarily favor Washington.
With games against Philadelphia, Arizona, Cleveland, Baltimore and the L.A. Rams, many prognosticators feel Washington may start 0-5 or 1-4. And in four of the final five weeks, Washington gets Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia.
Maybe this season will bring about some change, but if the computers have it right it will be tough to get excited about.
And that’s probably par for the course in 2020.
