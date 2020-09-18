Making a plan
One of my favorite movies is “The Usual Suspects,” which came out back in 1995.
It’s a film with a memorable cast of criminals and a big mystery that surprises many of us at the end.
One of the films interesting characters is Verbal Kint, played excellently by Kevin Spacey who won an Oscar for the role. During the movie he is called, “The Man with the Plan” by his partners in crime. Kint, a con man who is often belittled because of a physical ailment, comes up with the strategy for a successful heist early in the movie. Thus, he earns that moniker, “The Man with the Plan.”
As we see later in the movie, sometimes the schemes don’t always go the way you draw them up. And crazy things can happen when unforeseen things cause everything to go awry.
On Thursday, the Virginia High School League approved its plan to provide some framework for a scholastic sports season this school year.
After having to postpone the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VHSL has conceived and unanimously approved a condensed schedule that will basically try to combine three seasons into the usual time period for two. They’ve provided a format for state championships, which many thought may be unrealistic given the time frame with which to work.
While there may be fewer teams and athletes involved in the postseason than in the past, it’s a fair plan that provides that opportunity at the end to capture a state crown. And having that chance is all a high school athlete can ask for, especially when many are spending more time on a laptop than sitting in a classroom these days.
Thursday’s news was certainly welcomed by athletic directors at the nearly 320 schools in the state who have been waiting for some kind of blueprint to begin the process of building a schedule for their programs.
They now know what they have to work with in terms of numbers of games and competitions as well as the time frame for each sport.
First up is the winter season, where basketball tips off competitively on Dec. 21 and the rest of the winter sports follow starting on Dec. 28. With the exception of indoor track, the winter teams will be done by Feb. 20.
The fall sports season comes next with the first competition for football starting Feb. 22. With the exception of football, which has a four-week postseason, all fall sports will be complete by April 26.
April 26 is also the same day when spring sports can begin. That final season extends to June 26.
If you look at the dates, you see that there’s not an awful lot of wiggle room if things begin to go wrong. And as 2020 certainly has made us aware, nothing is a certainty.
The athletic directors have their work cut out for them, with scheduling games, finding officials and transportation for their programs.
With the overlapping seasons, coaches, especially at smaller schools, may be hard-pressed to fill out their rosters since many of their standouts compete in multiple sports.
Yes, a lot of things have to go right to make this work and that doesn’t even take into consideration what kind of problems may erupt if the coronavirus starts spiking again during the traditional flu season in the winter.
And given the current restrictions mandated out of Richmond, there’s no guarantee that some sports which are considered a high risk because of physical contact, will be allowed. There’s also the possibility that no more than a few people will be able to watch given the restrictions on gatherings.
Yes, this one isn’t going to be easy to pull off. Honestly, it might take a minor miracle.
But at least a framework is in place to make that happen and that’s a good thing. The athletes need it and so do the schools.
Several nearby states are competing right now and for the most part it seems to have gone well — so far.
But everyone better be prepared for some contingencies because even the best made plans can take a surprising turn.
If you’ve seen “The Usual Suspects,” you know what we’re talking about. And no one wants a Keyser Soze out there lurking around the corner.
