Making a sacrifice
Following every high school football game, head coaches gather their teams at one of the fields to say a few words to the group as a whole.
They’ll often talk about what they did well that game and what they need to work on in practice next week. They’ll recognize who played particularly well that night.
And in previous years, they’d often remind their players to be smart and take it easy on the weekends before coming back to school on Monday. It was a reminder that trouble is out there lurking and finding it could ruin a player’s season.
But now in the realm of COVID-19, the talks have a little something extra added, something different thrown in as a reminder.
Following last week’s victory at Fauquier, Handley coach Dan Jones implored his players to “sacrifice” for each other and the team. That meant staying away from places and situations where they could contract COVID. A positive test could not only require a player to be quarantined, but also several of the teammates he was around or possibly the entire squad.
Not only could such a thing affect the short season, but the entire school.
At the time, Handley folks were well aware that Clarke County had canceled its football game that evening. We’d find out later this week that it was indeed a result of COVID-19 positives and that it did not affect just the football program. Volleyball and golf teams have joined the football team on the sidelines through Monday. While some events could be rescheduled, the football team lost a home game tonight against rival Strasburg.
The object here is not to pick on the Eagles. Clarke County made it through its winter season without a problem when many of the other Bull Run District schools had to miss games because of quarantines.
But Jones and probably many more coaches like him are right to use the word “sacrifice” because that’s exactly what it takes to get through a season unscathed.
It’s human nature to want to get together and celebrate achievements and things we have in common. But since last March, that is not supposed to happen. With hybrid schedules and virtual learning, high school students may not even attend the same classes as their friends. And if they do, they are asked to stay six feet apart.
It does require discipline and sacrifice to stay away when you want to be together so much. Take a sport like football and you’re asking a lot of sacrifice from 40 to 70 players on a roster.
And it may come as no surprise, sometimes as teens we don’t always make the wisest of decisions.
But teens haven’t cornered the market on that in regards to this sports season.
Many college football teams and basketball teams, whose players have a lot less freedom and much more oversight, have struggled to maintain their seasons.
And you don’t have to look far to see it.
Virginia had to forfeit in the ACC basketball semifinals last week and nearly had to miss the NCAA Tournament because of a positive COVID test. James Madison has now missed a pair of football games because of an outbreak.
Virginia and Virginia Tech were among many of the football teams in the fall who had to juggle schedules. Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, whose teams faced each other in the national title game, were among coaches who tested positive during regular season.
Players who make a living at sports also have struggled. Several games in the NFL were rescheduled. Numerous NBA games have been postponed.
The Washington Capitals opened the season with three of their Russian superstars missing action. You can understand why they wanted to hang out together, but they paid a price.
So, yes even in these times where we’ve asked high school students to give a lot, it takes even more to play sports.
You can bet athletes will hear the word “sacrifice” many more times before school lets out in June. It will take plenty to pull it off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.