Making lemonade
There’s something to be said for those who are able to make the best out of a bad situation.
An article in Entrepreneur Magazine lists six steps that are key to doing that. Step 1 said is accepting the lemons and Step 6 is keep making lemonade. In between, there were steps that dealt with identifying problems, learning, working harder and remaining enthusiastic.
In 2020 and the year of COVID-19, maintaining enthusiasm is a chore. We’re trying to find answers to problems that were never on the horizon and it isn’t easy.
On Thursday, the local Northwestern District schools announced athletic schedules and it’s pretty evident that their coordinators for student activities had to squeeze plenty of lemons.
Given the restrictions mandated by the Virginia High School League and Gov. Ralph Northam combined with condensing a 10-month schedule into six months, they’ve done a pretty solid job with the lemonade.
With those challenges, you’ve got to get creative and certainly the coming football season, which will open on Feb. 27 for Winchester-Frederick County schools, stands out.
Limited to six games before Region 4C play, the Northwestern District had a problem with an eight-team league. If everybody plays each other once, that’s one game over the limit.
So the folks in charge split the league in half (a pod system), which actually works out pretty well by geography, and decided the teams within pod would play each other in five contests with the sixth game between each pod champion serving as the district title game.
Prior to that title game, the previous three games would determine the pod winners. The two opening games of the season would be used only as a possible tiebreaker. Since there won’t be any scrimmages (and many teams will have athletes with limited practice opportunities after competing in winter sports), those first two matchups can be used to shake the kinks out.
And with the weather in February and March, there may be a “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
But that’s where the local AD’s made a great decision by scheduling all of the games at the Handley Bowl. The Judges’ turf surface will be impervious to rain and snow, while there’s potential for major damage to the traditional grass fields at James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando. That damage could take several months to repair, because soccer teams also need the fields in the spring.
Saturday game times at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. may not be ideal, but with no lights at Handley it’s the only way to go. (Maybe this is a good time for Frederick County to explore the costs associated with turf fields and match them against the benefits.)
Led by football, the new schedules are going to be heavy on local matchups and that should make fans happy.
The problem is that given the current state restrictions (250 people at an event), there probably won’t be many gymnasium or stadium seats available with the athletes, coaches, officials, managers and school officials counting against crowd numbers. There also are social distancing rules to follow.
That’s where district officials are going to have to get creative again. Sherando’s Jason Barbe said during a virtual news conference on Thursday that schools may explore live streaming events.
These are good moves, but everyone involved knows there won’t be a shortage of lemons.
“There are so many challenges out there that we are trying to build around and I guarantee you folks there are challenges out there we haven’t even thought of yet,” Barbe said.
But folks are going to have to get used to lemonade because that is all there is to drink.
Millbrook’s Scott Mankins says his coaches are making the best of the situation.
“Every coach isn’t happy about everything that is going on, but when you give them a few seconds to vent, a few seconds to think and then you remind them that seasons were taken away in the spring this is about giving the kids the best opportunity to compete for their school again facing the circumstances that we are,” he said. “Right now after the coaches have had a chance to digest things, our coaches are happy we’ve got the chance and that we’ve got something on paper right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.