Menu options
How many of you remember the Olympia Restaurant?
Not many would recall it by name.
But if someone shouted, “Cheezborger, Cheezborger, Cheezborger” those of us of a certain age would know exactly what eating establishment we’re talking about.
The Olympia Restaurant was the setting for a recurring skit on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s. Customers would go into the establishment and try to order a variety of things at the greasy spoon and the great John Belushi, playing the Greek counterman, would convince them that a cheeseburger, chips and “No Coke, Pepsi” was going to be their order.
There was a menu, but basically it was one selection. You’d think the skit, based in part on the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, would get old, but it was popular and part of the show six times in a span of 17 months, with Walter Matthau, Jill Clayburgh and the Rolling Stones appearing as customers.
We bring up this old skit because it kind of reminds us with the situation for high school athletics right now in our state.
On July 15, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee presented three models for the future of athletics this school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The VHSL then set July 27 as a date to select for the committee to choose from the three options on the menu, but a lot can happen in a couple of weeks.
Model 1 was about as popular as a tuna casserole with brussel sprouts. That option eliminated football, volleyball, field hockey and cheerleading, while allowing low-risk sports like golf and cross country in the fall. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in favor of that model, with four sports, including the most lucrative (football) going by the wayside.
That left two choices, but menu option No. 2 got a shaker full of salt dumped on it this week. Model 2 flipped the spring and fall seasons, moving the mostly low- and moderate-risk sports from the spring into the fall. That option had some traction and made sense since many of those sports are taking place at a recreational level right now and those have suffered no setbacks from COVID-19.
But that option turned into liver and onions on Tuesday when the NCAA reclassified soccer as a high-risk sport (the VHSL is using NCAA guidelines). That had soccer joining lacrosse a no-go for the fall.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release Tuesday that an estimated 28,000 athletes would be affected if those seasons were canceled and who wants that?
That leaves you with Model 3, the only thing worth ordering on the menu. While it compresses and shortens all of the seasons, it at least gives everyone a chance to play, which is fair.
But if December rolls around and things are no better than they are now for some sports, what happens? You’ll get more of the same problems which have been only pushed back a couple of months.
What’s the answer?
Maybe you need to look back to the Olympia Restaurant sketch.
While “cheezborgers” are being pushed sometimes a customer actually gets something different, what they wanted in the first place.
Maybe it would be smart to change the menu and put more of the lower risk sports in the fall. Along with golf and cross country, you can easily play baseball, softball and tennis in the fall. Those sports have been rolling along this summer.
Haun has said ordering a la carte is not an option. He says there are potential legal ramifications if some sports have longer seasons than others.
But maybe it’s time for common sense to reign in the courtroom. Some sports have a window of opportunity. Take it before it’s too late.
No director of student activities wants to see anything canceled, Spanish Club or a sport. Extracurricular activities can have a positive impact on students that can last a lifetime and can aid the learning process.
Right now, it seems like there is just one model and maybe it will work out.
But as much as we like “cheezborgers,” sometimes you’ve got to have other options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.