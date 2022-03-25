Everyone has gone to a restaurant where the food failed to meet our expectations.
Maybe you’ll chalk it up to a bad day and give it another chance.
But if the food is consistently bad, then why would anyone keep going back to spend hard-earned money for an inferior product?
Maybe you could say out of loyalty if there’s a history there, but to continue going back time-and-time again to be disappointed is almost a form of self punishment.
We bring this up because the Major League Baseball season is about to start. The squabbles between the billionaires and millionaires finally have been settled and we’ll see some real action when April 7 arrives for opening day.
For some it will be a joyous time to root on their team, but for others it could be a form of punishment.
For instance, take Baltimore Orioles fans. They’ve been served up a lot of slop over the past five seasons and it appears this year that the menu hasn’t changed.
The Orioles haven’t had a winning record since 2016, when they went 89-73, qualified for a wild-card game and lost to Toronto.
Since then (four full seasons, plus the abbreviated COVID season in 2020), the Orioles have gone 253-455, winning 36 percent of their games. They’ve finished last in the American League East in all four of the full seasons, having lost 115, 108 and 110 games in three of those.
Last year, the Orioles drew a little more than 793,000 fans. That number was down from about 1.3 million in the last full season in 2019.
Those numbers are embarrassing for a franchise that routinely drew well more than three million fans per season in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
But Cal Ripken retired after 2001 and the Orioles couldn’t keep up with the big-spending Yankees and Red Sox, who went out and got some of the best players on the free-agent market.
The Orioles know how big these proven free-agents can affect a club. In 2014, Nelson Cruz dropped in for a season and belted 40 home runs to lead the O’s to a 96-66 record and an AL East title.
But after signing Chris Davis into what turned out to be a horrible seven-year, $161-million contract extension in 2016, owner Peter Angelos now has gone in the opposite direction.
The Orioles’ payroll now is the lowest in the big leagues and astonishingly lower than the league average.
As of Friday afternoon, Baltimore’s payroll is just under $30.4 million. Cleveland ($37.4 million) and Pittsburgh ($37.9 million) are next.
The Orioles’ payroll is more than $100 million below the MLB average ($133.4 million) and multiple individual players (Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and more) have bigger paychecks than the entire Baltimore franchise.
And with a bargain-basement payroll, how is Baltimore going to compete in quite possibly baseball’s toughest division?
The Yankees ($239.1 million), Red Sox ($194.5 million) and Blue Jays ($160.6 million) are all among the MLB’s biggest spenders. The ever frugal Rays ($76.2 million) still have a payroll that more than doubles the O’s.
Baltimore’s highest-paid player this season is Trey Mancini at $8 million. Davis, whose adjusted salary counts $5.7 million toward the team payroll, would be the third-highest player paid player on the team by using that number. According to Spotrac.com, which tracks salaries and contracts, the O’s will be paying Davis in some form through 2037.
With the remainder of the club having such a tiny payroll, why would any talented free-agent want to come to Baltimore, knowing the odds of making the postseason are almost nil unless some youngsters catch lightning in a bottle?
You’d likely find more has-been players who desperately want to stay in the game signing free-agent contracts with the O’s. And, any standout home-grown talent will be looking to get out of dodge as soon as possible.
Would you be willing to spend hard-earned money to attend games or more than three hours each night on TV to watch a glorified minor league team?
It’s awful hard to have an appetite for that.
