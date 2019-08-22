Mysterious fall
At this time next week, many of us will be preparing for that first Friday night of the fall.
The bands will be playing. The cheerleaders will be cheering.
You can’t beat football Fridays and all five of our area teams will be in action on Aug. 30.
But unlike last fall and maybe a few more in recent memory, this football season has a different ring to it. While we may have entered last season with a pretty good idea of how teams were going to perform, this season brings some mystery to it.
Let’s start with the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Last fall, we knew that Sherando, coming off a run to the state semifinals, was going to be pretty strong. The Warriors had many of those players back and did not disappoint in running the table in the district before being eliminated by eventual state champion Woodgrove in the regionals.
Coming off a 10-2 season, the Warriors enter this fall with almost an entirely new offense, looking to fill openings at quarterback, running back and all but one offensive line spot. There are some openings on defense, though Sherando does return linebacker Payne Bauer, the Star’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Millbrook also looked to be a playoff team last fall and the Pioneers were. Millbrook (7-4) dropped a tough overtime game to Kettle Run in the first round and all of their losses came against playoff teams.
This fall, the Pioneers are looking to replace two big playmaker spots in the offensive backfield and several defensive spots, including their leading tackler. Quarterback Kaden Buza returns after missing part of last season and the versatile Gavin Evosirch will play his third different offensive position (running back) in three seasons.
James Wood (4-6) doubled its win total from the previous season and enters this fall with no turnover in its offensive backfield. Running backs William Crowder, Jackson Turner and Sam Adkins, along with quarterback Carson Hoberg, return.
The question is who will fill the several openings on the offensive line to block for them? Some of those graduated players also played big roles on defense.
Handley surprised early and struggled in district play last year, but at 5-5 the Judges won more games than they had since 2013.
The Judges lose playmakers at quarterback and receiver and will have a new featured running back. Malachi Imoh, the Judges only returning player to score more than one TD last season, is moving from tailback to quarterback.
The district has more mysteries as well. Kettle Run went 10-2 last season (both losses coming to Sherando), but graduated numerous seniors. Liberty (5-5) uncharacteristically struggled. The Eagles had made the playoffs in 10 of their previous 11 seasons. Fauquier (0-10) hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014, the last of a string of five consecutive berths.
The district also has a mystery team entering this season — Culpeper County. The Blue Devils (9-5), up from Class 3, have been to the playoffs five consecutive seasons and advanced to the state semifinals last fall.
Now to the Bull Run District.
Clarke County’s schedule resembles nothing like past seasons. With Central and George Mason moving up a classification, the Eagles (7-4 last fall) now will tackle multiple teams that are coming off playoff seasons.
East Rockingham (13-1) advanced to the Class 2 semifinals last fall and has only missed the playoffs once (its first season in 2010). Luray (8-3) made the playoffs for the seventh consecutive time last year. Strasburg (7-4) made the playoffs for the fifth straight time. Other district foes Page County (4-6), Madison County (3-7), Rappahannock (2-8) and Stonewall Jackson (0-11) have struggled lately. The Eagles also face non-district opponent Buffalo Gap (7-4), which beat them in the playoffs last season.
While they’ve lost some playmakers, the Eagles will tackle their schedule with Peyton Rutherford, who is on pace to shatter the school rushing record.
To answer a few more questions and for features on our area teams, check out our football preview section, done in conjunction with the Northern Virginia Daily, in the Aug. 28 edition of The Star.
We won’t have all of the answers before next Friday’s kickoff, but don’t we all love a good mystery?
