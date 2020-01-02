New year, same story
It may be another new year, but some things never seem to change.
Right Redskins fans?
With the hiring of Ron Rivera, the Redskins are up to 10 head coaches (including two interims) in the roughly 20 years since Dan Snyder bought the team in 1999.
There’s been just four trips to the playoffs over that span, two of those coming in three seasons under Joe Gibbs, whose NASCAR operation has won five titles since 2000.
Aside from Gibbs (who left on his own volition), Snyder has run the gamut looking for someone to build a sustained winner. He’s tried proven veterans (Mike Shanahan and Marty Schottenheimer), a college legend (Steve Spurrier) and hot-shot coordinators (Jay Gruden, Jim Zorn).
The only thing all of these guys have in common (including Gibbs) is that they weren’t winners during the duration of their time under Snyder’s ownership. Norv Turner is the only coach who was a winner under Snyder, going 7-6 before getting canned during the 2000 season.
It makes you wonder why anyone would commit career suicide in coming to Washington. Every coach must be a true believer that they can change things around, but this is not a Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft situation in New England.
Rivera faces some challenges right off the start (try quarterback) and maybe some unrealistic expectations.
Before Sunday’s season-ender, I tuned into the Redskins pregame show on the radio. I nearly drove off the road during the conversation.
The host Kevin Sheehan and Hall of Famer John Riggins were discussing the number of young players who they considered to be good building blocks for the future head coach, which had yet to officially be named.
At one point, they said that with such talent, it might not take that long to turn things around.
Wait? What?
Wasn’t this a team that was entering that season finale with just three wins. And those three victories came against three teams (Miami, Detroit and Carolina) that finished a combined 13-34-1.
About four hours later, the Redskins were destroyed 47-16 by the Dallas Cowboys (8-8).
You don’t end up with the No. 2 draft pick if the coffers are full of talent.
While you’d like to be optimistic, there’s got to be an awful lot of holes when you finish 3-13 and get the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The good news is that Rivera has been here before. In 2011, he took over a Carolina team that had been 2-14 the previous season. By 2015, the Panthers, off an incredible season from Cam Newton, would go 15-1 and be in the Super Bowl.
The bad news is that even with talents like Newton, Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey, Rivera never put together back-to-back winning seasons in Charlotte.
The other bad news is that Snyder may be feeling even more heat to succeed. The Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics have all won titles within the past two seasons.
Now only the lowly Wizards (1978) have gone longer without a title than the Redskins (last of three in 1992 after the 1991 regular season).
And what may be worse for Snyder is that attendance has dropped significantly over the years.
In 2008, the Redskins led the NFL, averaging 88,604 fans per game. This past season, Washington was 20th in the league with an average of 65,488. That’s about 80 percent capacity in a franchise where once season tickets rarely came up for sale.
Rivera has quite a challenge. At least he has a solid defensive coordinator (Jack Del Rio) to help.
Of course, he believes he can get the job where others have failed. “Nobody really knows, but I’ll tell you this: I believe in me and I’ll bet on me,” Rivera said Thursday.
History tells us that may be a fool’s wager.
It wouldn’t be surprise if soon another calendar year doesn’t find another coach in Washington, especially with Snyder in the owner’s box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.