You have to admit, it feels a little weird today.
For the first time since 2012, there are no local football teams involved in the second round of the playoffs, which will take place this weekend.
Some might conclude from that fact that this season must have been a down year for our area programs.
Here's to arguing the exact opposite.
While there may not have been a special team that could challenge at the state level, there were five successful programs and that hasn't happened for a long time.
For the first time since 2010, Clarke County (8-3), Handley (8-3), James Wood (6-4), Millbrook (7-4) and Sherando (7-4) all posted winning records in the same season.
And however you want to parse things about strengths of schedules and districts, it's hard not to agree that it's a good thing for area football fans when all of the area teams are competitive, especially against each other.
That certainly was the case among the four Class 4 Northwestern District teams.
For the first time, the Barr-Lindon Apple Trophy for the best Frederick County/Winchester football team ended in a three-way tie. Usually, it's a two-way battle that is decided late in the season between those two combatants. This season a game between two teams that couldn't take the award decided it.
That illustrates just how tight it was between those four teams this season.
The three teams that tied took turns beating each other and all of those games were close. Millbrook beat Sherando (42-31), Handley topped Millbrook (21-13) and Sherando edged Handley (34-31 in OT). Each of these games were not decided until the final minutes (Sherando actually led Millbrook 31-28 with 5 minutes to go).
And while James Wood struggled against Sherando and Handley, the Colonels had the ball with a chance to win in the closing minutes against the Pioneers in a 40-37 game.
Going down to the final possession is about as good as you can ask for in rivalry games.
And each area team remained competitive throughout their seasons, despite losing several key starters for multiple games because of injuries.
Two of those teams deserve special recognition.
Clarke County kept things together, despite losing its best player. Running back Peyton Rutherford, who was on his way to shattering the school rushing record, went down for the remainder of the season in Game 6. Without the key component to its single wing, the Eagles regrouped and won four straight before falling in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs last week.
Sherando lost starting quarterback Chacai Campbell for six weeks after a Week 2 injury and still advanced to the playoffs. Campbell was one of several injuries for the Warriors.
Fans were treated to several record-setting performances.
Handley's Malachi Imoh, in his first season every playing quarterback, broke school marks in rushing. In nearly every game, he had a scintillating run of at least 40 yards that left fans shaking their heads.
He wasn't the only quarterback to shine. Carson Hoberg broke James Wood's season passing mark. Kaden Buza did the same thing at Millbrook. Colby Childs became the all-time passing leader at Clarke County.
And while the playoff losses were tough last week, they came against pretty good teams. Millbrook (against Broad Run) and Sherando (against Tuscarora) fell against Class 5 playoff teams from a year ago. Clarke County fell against East Rockingham (a Class 2 semifinalist last season), a team they had beaten earlier in the season. Handley's 13-9 loss to Loudoun Valley came in the final 30 seconds.
While it's sad not to have a game tonight, this season was certainly no disappointment.
We hope that it's an indication of what the future has in store for us.
