In this crazy world these days, it’s nice to have a feel-good story.
And we got one this past week.
Jaret Patterson wasn’t supposed to make the roster of any NFL team, much less the team he rooted for all of his life. Every one of those teams had multiple chances to draft the highly-productive college running back, but none did.
The reason they didn’t go after Patterson wasn’t because he was not productive in three college seasons at Buffalo. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his seasons, including just six games last fall. He rushed for 1,799 yards as a sophomore and finished his career with 3,884 yards and 52 TDs.
You’d think that would at least garner some draft day attention.
But Patterson had a problem. At 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds, he is supposed to be too small to play in the NFL.
But as a free agent with the Washington Football Team, Patterson played well enough this preseason that it made it too difficult to cut him. So instead of keeping Peyton Barber, a veteran who was second on the team with four rushing touchdowns last season, Coach Ron Rivera kept the guy who was supposed to be too small.
The story, whether Patterson finds the end zone or not, has to make you smile.
It earned a shout-out on Twitter from another 5-8 running back that turned out to be a pretty good player. Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who put up 15,269 yards and scored 99 touchdowns in his 10 seasons, wished Patterson well (except against the Lions).
What these NFL scouts don’t realize is that sometimes the size of your heart makes as much of a difference as your stature.
As much as Washington fans grew to hate Emmitt Smith over the years, you couldn’t question his desire and toughness. He also was supposed to be too small (at 5-9) and all he did was set the NFL rushing record with 18,355 yards and score 164 TDs.
The NFL scouts aren’t the only ones who are fixated on size and we have a couple of locals who are prime examples.
Malachi Imoh had a record-setting season as a senior at Handley. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and his spectacular touchdown runs made the Judges must-see entertainment.
Throw in sprinter’s speed (second in the state in the 100) and an excellent grade point average, you’d think Imoh would have had plenty of options to play Division I football.
But he didn’t because like Patterson and Sanders, he is 5-foot-8. Had he been a couple of inches taller, who knows where Imoh may have ended up.
William & Mary decided to take a shot at Imoh and it’s looking like that gamble may pay off. As a freshman, Imoh is expected to play a big role for the Tribe, which opens against Virginia today. In just one afternoon in the spring, Imoh showed his potential by running for 137 yards and three touchdowns against Elon.
William & Mary coach Mike London, a former Virginia head coach, calls Imoh a “future star.”
In Williamsburg, they should know a little about how size doesn’t indicate who will become a star. Way back in the late 1980’s, William & Mary had a 5-7 stick of dynamite named Michael “Pinball” Clemons. The diminutive Clemons would go on to amass 4,778 all-purpose yards and earn All-America honors. After a year in the NFL, Clemons would move on to Canada where he would win four Grey Cup titles as a player (two more as a coach) and be named the league’s top player in 1990. His is a CFL Hall of Famer.
Believe it or not, at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, current Handley defensive end Stephen Daley has been considered by some programs as too small to play the position in college. If he was two or three inches taller, he might be playing at a more prestigious program than Kent State, where he recently verbally committed. Daley has run even faster (10.81 seconds) than Imoh in the 100 and also is a fine student.
Both Imoh and Daley will get a chance to compete against some of the elite programs and see how they rate against players who have more recruiting stars by their names.
They certainly can take heart from a guy like Patterson, who wasn’t recruited by the big schools, either.
Sometimes, you can’t measure everything with a tape or a scale.
