The National Federation of High School State Associations released some numbers earlier this week that many find concerning.
According to the data, high school sports participation in 2018 dropped by a little more than 43,000 athletes, the first time that those numbers have dropped in 30 years.
Of course, that drop from a record high the previous year has some experts questioning the future of high school athletics.
That seems a little harsh, but there always will be “Chicken Littles” proclaiming that the sky is falling based on one set of data. Like many statistics, maybe there are some underlying issues involved with the data.
Here's what we make of it:
There is no arguing that the number of participants is down and that it shattered a remarkable upward trend. The nearly eight million participants nationwide is still the third largest participation rate in history.
The drag on those numbers can be attributed to a couple of sports.
Football numbers continued a downward trend. Over the last decade, the sport is down about 100,000 participants and currently stands at about 1.01 million. About 70 percent of the 2018 decline is attributed to football.
Given the health concerns, especially in the area of concussions which has received so much publicity, it would have been a minor miracle if the participation rates had not declined. Fairly or not, parents are always going to be fearful of their children being injured.
Football numbers also enjoyed a boom during the rise of the NFL and now are leveling out.
The interesting thing is that while the number of participants has decreased the number of high schools fielding 11-player teams has remained constant. Over the last decade in Virginia, between 301 and 308 schools have football programs and last year it was at 307 for the second consecutive year.
It's the roster numbers that are declining. Last year, Virginia schools had a total of 22,570 participants, down from 23,156 in 2017.
Surprisingly, the other sport where participation numbers were down is basketball, nearly 24,000 nationally. A lot of that can be attributed to Texas, where more than 16,000 fewer boys and girls played basketball than the previous season. Since 2016, girls' basketball participation has dropped by 25,000 in that state and last year's national numbers are the worst since 1993.
In Virginia, basketball participation numbers (boys and girls combined) dropped by 431 from the previous season.
Nationwide most of the other sports remained fairly constant. Soccer, wrestling and tennis gained the most for boys' sports in the Top 10, while volleyball, soccer and lacrosse were girls' sports adding participants.
The high school participation numbers also can be affected by specialization. For example, a two-sport athlete that chooses to concentrate on one sport will bring down the total participation numbers.
Maybe the real stat that should concern those devoted to high school athletics are the numbers that lay the groundwork.
According to the Aspen Institute think tank, the participation rate for children ages 6 to 12 has shrunk significantly in recent years. In 2008, that number was 45 percent. Ten years later, it's down to 38 percent.
If kids aren't playing Pee Wee football, Little League baseball or in rec leagues for sports like soccer and basketball, it doesn't seem likely that they will continue when they're older.
These numbers certainly have the potential to be a drag on the high school participation rates in the future as well as the fact that the U.S. birthrate is dropping significantly.
For those of us who both love athletics and still draw upon the lessons learned in high school competition, it would be a shame if the 2018 numbers started another trend.
We like the sky right where it is.
