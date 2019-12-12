Numbers game
Like many baseball fans, I enjoyed the movie “Moneyball.”
As in most movies, it stretched the truth quite a bit, but Brad Pitt did an excellent job portraying Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane. In fact, he received an Academy Award nomination for his performance.
The movie, based on a book, focused on the use of sabermetrics to evaluate talent. Oakland, thanks to tightwad owners, needed a way to find undervalued talent to compete with a smaller payroll. Beane, whose predecessor Sandy Alderson actually started it, used sabermetrics to try to predict future output for players, hoping to land a productive player for a cheaper price tag.
Beane has gotten the A’s to the playoffs 10 times since taking over in 1997 and the book and movie have made him famous.
While obviously successful, sabermetrics and now analytics have spawned so many stats that a regular fan has a hard time keeping up with all of the abbreviations and numbers.
But there’s no doubt the emphasis now being placed on those cryptic stats and last weekend was the culmination of how perception can change.
On Sunday, catcher Ted Simmons was elected to the Hall of Fame by the New Era (veterans) committee. It was kind of a stunner, considering Simmons was only on the writers’ ballot one time (1994) and failed to receive the minimum 5 percent of the vote to remain on the ballot.
Simmons, who batted .285 with 2,472 hits in 21 seasons, certainly was an excellent player, but not one you’d consider as a superstar. He never finished higher than sixth in MVP voting.
But thanks to the emphasis on analytics, people began reevaluating his career. Simmons had a high Baseball Reference WAR (Wins Above Replacement) number. The calculation determines how much better a player is than a player that would typically be available to replace him. Simmons number puts him in the same league with other Hall of Fame catchers.
“If it weren’t for the analytics people, my career as a potential Hall of Famer probably would have been shut down and forgotten about a long time ago,” Simmons admitted.
No offense to Simmons, but the committee turned down some players who were bigger in the game. Former MVPs Dale Murphy (a two-time MVP), Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson got three or less votes from the 16-member panel. Dave Parker (7 votes) and Steve Garvey (6 votes) also were former MVPs denied. Standouts Dwight Evans (eight votes) and Lou Whitaker (6 votes) got consideration. All of these guys earned multiple Gold Gloves at their positions.
As an avid watcher of Superstation WTBS back in the day, I’m amazed that Murphy (one of the few 30-homer, 30-steals players in history) isn’t a Hall of Famer.
***
While we’re talking stats, let’s say a betting man would be picking Tuscarora to win the VHSL’s Class 4 football championship against Lake Taylor on Saturday at Liberty University.
Lake Taylor must be an excellent football team, but the Titans have a small problem — they didn’t beat Sherando this season.
For the past two years, the team that eliminated the Warriors went on to win the state title. In 2017, Salem knocked off Sherando 49-14 in the state semifinals and went on to whip Louisa County 43-22 in the title game. Last year, Woodgrove defeated the Warriors 27-3 in the Region 4C title game and moved on to the title game where the Wolverines topped Lake Taylor 38-33.
Tuscarora, which was state runner-up in Class 5 in 2017, knocked off Sherando 47-17 in the opening round of the regional playoffs. Since then, the Huskies have taken out Liberty (53-22), Broad Run (30-7) and Salem (36-20) to make the title game.
If you’re not willing to bet on the Sherando factor, there’s this. The Huskies have an absolute stud at running back in sophomore Bryce Duke. Last week, Duke rushed for 203 yards and four TDs in the semifinals. It was a similar effort to the 216 yards and three scores he had against the Warriors.
The Titans stopped a two-point conversion with five seconds left to edge Patrick Henry 36-35 to return to the title game, but they’ll be bucking the odds on Saturday. You can’t argue recently with the Sherando factor.
