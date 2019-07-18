Old guys rule
Have you ever noticed a bumper sticker or T-shirt that proclaims, “Old Guys Rule?”
While the phrase may be wishful thinking for many of us who have crested and are heading down the backside of the proverbial hill, more and more these days it is resonating in an area that is supposed to be where the young guys are supposed to thrive — sports.
If you take a look around the fields of competition, the “old guys” are doing pretty well.
This past week we ran a story about the Washington Nationals being the oldest team in baseball, yet they are in playoff contention.
With Patrick Corbin’s birthday today, the Nationals top four starting pitchers are at least age 30. A little more than a week from turning 35, Max Scherzer is still the best pitcher in the game.
Corbin’s birthday brings the total to 16 current Nationals who are 30 or older on the 25-man roster. The median age is more than 31, an average brought down significantly by Juan Soto (20) and Victor Robles (22).
As relief pitcher Matt Grace (30) put it best, “Even most of our young guys are old.”
And, maybe it’s because some of those old guys that the Nationals didn’t panic when the season got off to a horrible start and it’s why the hot team has battled back.
Yes, we’re seeing that experience counts for something that sheer athleticism can’t provide.
If you’re skeptical, just take a look at the most important position on the football field.
Unfortunately for anyone other than Patriots fans, Tom Brady is still the best quarterback in the game. Coming off his record sixth Super Bowl win, Brady will turn 42 before the coming season.
New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who completed better than 74 percent of his passes last season, is 40. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (37), San Diego’s Philip Rivers (36) and Green Bay’s Aaron Rogers (35) all have crested 35. In fact, it’s hard to name a decent starting quarterback in the league that’s not older than 30.
Tiger Woods, certainly not the player he once was, won The Masters for the fifth time at age 43 this year. Phil Mickelson won a PGA event at Pebble Beach in February at 49.
Just flip through the channels and you’ll see that experience matters.
American April Ross (37) is part of the world’s top-ranked women’s beach volleyball team. Kerri Walsh Jennings (40), who teamed with Ross for an Olympic bronze, is still among the world’s best.
Kurt Busch (40) drove to a thrilling NASCAR win last week at Kentucky over his younger brother Kyle.
Incredibly, drag racer John Force is chasing his 150th career Funny Car win and is second in points at age 70.
But maybe the most incredible TV viewing of late was at Wimbledon.
In a sport where many of the game’s greats were on the decline in their 20’s (Bjorn Borg retired at 26), Roger Federer (37), Rafael Nadal (33) and Novak Djokovic (32) continue to dominate.
The stretch that those three have authored beginning in 2004 is incredible. Since that year, those three have won 53 of the 63 major tournaments contested. Of the 10 that they didn’t win, Andy Murray (3) and Stan Wawrinka (3) are the only players to win more than one.
Djokovic won an epic five-setter over Federer (13-12 in a tiebreaker) in Sunday’s final, two days following Federer’s riveting four-set win over Nadal in the semifinals.
And at 37, Serena Williams made the women’s final, just falling short in her quest for her incredible 24th major.
What’s evident is that these athletes are taking better care of themselves. They have the discipline and the people around them to keep them in great shape.
And if they’re healthy, they have the smarts to play and win at the highest levels.
There are many of us who wish we had the benefit of our experience now when we were much younger.
With the care that today’s athletes are putting into their bodies, they are having that opportunity.
And health and that experience is proving to be a ruling combination for those old guys.
That beats a T-shirt.
