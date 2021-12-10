Overcoming snags
Last week in this space, we wrote about Virginia Tech’s hiring of new head football coach Brent Pry and how it seemed to be the right opportunity for someone who grew up revering the program.
Pry’s hiring was followed by a surprising opening for the Hokies’ biggest rival. Bronco Mendenhall stunned folks in Charlottesville by deciding to leave Virginia after six seasons.
Unlike Justin Fuente in Blacksburg, Mendenhall wasn’t on the proverbial coaching hot seat and there’s no reason to believe it was anything other than a personal decision.
While the move was unexpected, it did give Virginia the chance to pump a little new life into the program. After winning the Coastal Division in 2019, the Cavaliers were back to the middle of the pack the last two seasons in the ACC, a place all too familiar.
You can’t consistently win without good players and a lot of talent from the state has been heading elsewhere. In the 247Sports rankings of Virginia high school football players in 2020, the Cavaliers landed just one in the Top 25. The 11 elite four-star recruits all went to other places, like Michigan, Auburn, LSU and Penn State. But a couple stayed in the ACC to sign with North Carolina and Clemson.
Penn State grabbed four of the Top 13 players rated and North Carolina and Wake Forest (two each) landed more of the Top 25 players than UVa.
The Cavaliers appeared to have the perfect coaching candidate who might be able to remedy that.
Anthony Poindexter was a star at Virginia and maybe one of the saddest stories in college football history. An outstanding safety who was a tremendous hitter, Poindexter had the choice to leave Virginia after his junior season and enter the 1998 NFL Draft as a certain selection in the early rounds. Instead he came back to school and suffered a devastating knee injury that derailed what could have been a great professional career.
Having lived a couple of years within a stone’s throw from the very modest home where Poindexter grew up in Forest, I got the chance to see how much he meant to the fans in the Lynchburg area. He was genuinely one of the nicest guys around and beloved by Jefferson Forest High School and Virginia fans alike.
Out of the NFL with just 10 career games, Poindexter went back to UVa and coached there from 2003 until 2013. He’d move on to Connecticut and Purdue before ending up at Penn State this past season as a co-defensive coordinator with Pry.
The Cavaliers would have been nuts for not targeting Poindexter as a candidate and athletic director Carla Williams flew to Las Vegas to talk to him prior to his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.
But the negotiations hit was has been reported as “snags.” On Wednesday, Poindexter told ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg he was going back to Penn State.
One opportunity wasted.
On Wednesday evening, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott landed in Charlottesville to interview for the job.
Elliott, who called the plays as the Tigers won two national championships, also was looking for his first head coaching position. He flew in with his family in tow, which usually is a pretty good sign.
However, his contract negotiations ran into what were reported as “snags” and he left town Thursday saying he was contemplating an offer from the Cavaliers. Finally on Friday afternoon, Virginia announced that he’d taken the job.
Maybe Virginia’s decision on Friday morning to pump more than $10 million into a proposed $65 million football facility helped smooth over some of the snags. Virginia’s facilities have been reported to be among the worst in the ACC.
Will the alumni foot the rest of the bill? We’ll see.
All indications are a lot of them are ticked that UVa couldn’t land Poindexter and the Cavaliers have not sold out a game in Scott Stadium in more than a decade.
Elliott certainly faces a challenge, but then again Mendenhall was 36-38 in his six seasons, so maybe the new coach will actually get a chance to build something. He’s certainly being left with a better hand than Mendenhall inherited from Mike London.
But, it may be how Elliott handles the future snags that will determine if Virginia snagged the right guy.
