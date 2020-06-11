Phased in
Did you hear that collective sigh of relief on Tuesday?
It came from parents, teachers and, yes, even students as Gov. Ralph Northam announced that schools would resume in-person learning this fall in phases as the state looks to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the time schools reach Phase 3, the final phase, all students are eligible for in-person instruction, with some provisions. Northam said that currently most schools are ready to upgrade to Phase 2, which basically allows in-person instruction to youngsters who have difficulties with remote learning.
Phase 2 has some meaning in relation to athletes as well. It allows for individual and team-based practices and conditioning. Under this phase, social distancing must be maintained and only incidental contact is allowed.
Basically, an athlete can lift weights and run. Shared equipment is supposed to be prohibited although a quarterback can throw to a ball to a gloved receiver or a soccer ball can be kicked as long as it is disinfected afterward. It may be a little difficult to serve as a spotter for someone who is lifting weights while maintaining social distancing, but you get the drift.
And on Thursday afternoon, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee reinstated the out-of-season practice rule and suspended the “dead period” for all athletic teams during the week of June 29 through July 4. Out-of-season practice activities can start Monday.
Phase 3 is where actually competitions will take place — and that’s where things are certainly murky at this point. The governor’s office says guidance “will be forthcoming.”
Certainly that throws the ball into the lap of the VHSL, which is scheduled to meet June 25 to discuss the fall season and this summer’s out-of-season practices.
The VHSL has its work cut out for it.
Under the current calendar, official football practice is supposed to open on July 30. The actual season for most teams would start on Friday, Aug. 28.
Golf actually is the quickest sport out of the blocks. Practices also may begin July 30, with competition able to begin on Aug. 3.
Cross country, volleyball and competition cheer are scheduled to open practice on Aug. 3. Volleyball can begin play Aug. 24, with cross country and cheer set with Aug. 26 starts.
Our guess is the likelihood of that calendar remaining the same is remote. Given the current parameters from the state, it’s hard not to fathom a delay of some sort.
There are several major challenges and we’ll focus on a few.
While certainly golf is one sport where the athletes can maintain social distancing, that’s not the case with the rest. Especially with football, there is going to be some physical contact. You’re going to have share equipment that has been touched by another player.
VHSL executive director Billy Han said in a news release on Tuesday that the organization “will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align” with Northam’s plans. That sounds like a challenge as well.
And there’s some simple logistics.
Richmond and Northern Virginia have been behind the rest of the state thanks to more cases of the virus. Today those areas finally will be able to join the rest of the state in the reopening of some businesses and with larger gatherings of people (50) allowed.
If those areas are still behind the rest of the state, it certainly will create some interesting challenges with school openings and sports schedules. Many of our area teams face Northern Virginia schools in the regular season and the Class 4 Northwestern District is aligned with Dulles District teams in regional playoff action.
We wish the VHSL the best of luck.
If the start of fall practices are delayed, there could be a possibility that schedules are going to have to be adjusted or trimmed if state championships are to be held for some sports.
Maybe the good news is that things looked dire just a month ago that students would be back in classrooms this fall. And we still have many days to go.
