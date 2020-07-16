Picking a model
So what are you folks going to do with your Friday nights (and a few Saturday afternoons)?
After Wednesday’s Executive Committee meeting of the Virginia High School League, one thing is for certain — there will be no high school football this fall.
Of the possible three models presented for the resumption of high school sports, none of them has football kicking off this autumn.
Honestly, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. Given the current fears in the country (and especially Virginia) with the COVID-19 pandemic, many consider playing a sport that necessitates a high degree of physical contact to be too much of a gamble.
So, let’s take a look at all three models from the VHSL.
Model 1 allows cross country and golf in the fall and cancels the remainder of the fall sports — that’s football, volleyball, field hockey and cheerleading.
Certainly, there’s minimal risk involved with golf and cross country, although some of the bigger cross country meets will test the state’s current Phase 3 standard of having gatherings of no more than 250 people.
But, this model doesn’t make sense.
At most places, football funds almost all of the other sports. We’ve been told that number can be 90 percent (or more) of an athletic budget. Not playing football leaves a deep financial void that can’t be filled.
The loss of seasons for volleyball, field hockey and cheer would be devastating to girls’ athletes, who make up nearly all of these participants.
Scratch this one off. We’ve heard of no one who favors this.
Model 2, simply flops the spring and fall seasons (aside from lacrosse).
This actually makes sense and a lot spring coaches are in favor of it. Right now, many of their potential athletes are participating in youth leagues (baseball, soccer, softball), which seem to be rolling along without a hitch. All of the sports get played which is important not only for Title IX purposes, but for the opportunities given for athletes to land a college home.
The only real drawback seems to be the unknown.
What happens if things flare up or the governor tightens restrictions again this fall? It would be a disaster if spring athletes lose a second consecutive season.
Model 3 shuffles and condenses the seasons. The regular winter season will start play December 28 and run through Feb. 20. Fall sports would begin play on March 1 and run through May 1. Spring sports begin play April 26 and finish up June 26.
While a lot of people seem to like Model 2, it would be a surprise if Model 3 is not selected. It has one big thing going for it — this model buys time.
It gives the VHSL more time to monitor things and adhere to whatever changes are made out of Richmond. It gives schools time to get in a semester of classes before athletics start. By all appearances, that first semester will involve some hybrid that mixes in-person and online learning. As this spring proved, this virtual learning is going to be a major undertaking.
It also buys time to see how everything goes for other states (especially our surrounding ones) and the college programs who do play this fall.
The VHSL certainly has shown a penchant for wanting plenty of time. The final vote is scheduled for July 27. The committee probably could have pulled the trigger Wednesday, but instead gave coaches, parents and the public a shot to be heard.
Still, there’s no guarantee that a delay will change anything. The winter is the flu season. People are going to get sick. Can we handle that like we did before COVID-19?
Certainly there’s no guarantee that the spring won’t see a surge like we did last March.
Virginia is one of the last states to act. Pennsylvania is proceeding as normal. West Virginia sliced a week off of football season, but all the fall sports are on tap. North Carolina has delayed the start of fall practice until at least Sept. 1, with games not likely until Sept. 18. South Carolina won’t play games until at least Sept. 1. Maryland has not decided.
We’re sure the VHSL knows there’s no perfect answer, but it can’t wait any longer to make a decision.
Choose Model 2 or 3 and go with it. We already know this fall won’t be normal.
Walt Moody is sports editor
at the Winchester Star
