Playing like a girl
One of my favorite movies is “The Sandlot.”
If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out. It tells the story of a new kid that moves to a neighborhood and how baseball helps him make friends which leads to laugh-out-loud adventures.
At one point during the movie, the sandlot boys are challenged by another team, the Tigers, whose players have their own field and uniforms.
In an exchange of barbs between the two teams, catcher “Ham” Porter delivers the ultimate insult to the Tigers’ leader.
“You play ball like a girl.”
The Tigers’ leader is left speechless. In 1962, the year the film is set, that barb stung.
Today, it’s a little different.
And in our area this winter, there’s certainly nothing wrong with playing ball like a girl.
As I write this on Friday morning, we have three area high school girls’ basketball teams preparing to play in the state quarterfinals on Friday evening.
To have three teams alive in state competition for one sport is a rarity and each have taken different paths this winter.
Millbrook is no surprise since the Pioneers have made at least the state quarterfinals six times in the last seven years. The only time they didn’t make it was last season, when Frederick County schools opted out of Virginia High School League play over COVID-19 concerns.
Seeing that the Pioneers were unbeaten (9-0) when they did play in the spring last season, it’s pretty safe to say that streak probably would not have been interrupted.
This season’s team, led by Region 4C Co-Player of the Year Avery O’Roke and junior Kennedi Rooks (whose sister Ky helped the Pioneers win three straight state titles in 2010-2012), was the Class 4 Northwestern District favorite from the start and proved it by going unbeaten in the league. They even were able to survive multiple games without an injured O’Roke late in the regular season as Hannah Stephanites picked up her scoring pace and younger players emerged.
Erick Green Sr., who led the Pioneers to the 2018 Class 4 title, expects his teams to always contend for a state championship and so far during his tenure they’ve done just that.
You’d have to say the other two state qualifiers are a bit of a surprise.
In program history, Sherando had never made the state tournament and given a 3-6 record in the spring the Warriors didn’t enter the season with a lot of fanfare.
Certainly the return of junior Grace Burke, who did not play in the spring, has helped the Sherando offense, but it has been gritty defense that has made the Warriors successful this season. Led by junior guard Jaiden Polston and senior center Ella Carlson defensively, Brooklyn Wilson’s squad is 20-1 when holding opponents under 50 points. In their two biggest games — must-win contests to survive in the postseason — the Warriors won 42-40 over James Wood in the Northwestern District semifinals and 45-40 against Dulles District champion Broad Run in the Region 4C semifinals.
Clarke County may be the biggest surprise of all. The Eagles played in the VHSL last season, but went 1-8 and they had not had a winning season since 2015.
The return of senior Ellie Brumback, who missed last season with a knee injury, certainly has been a big addition as well as junior Hailey Evans, the team’s leading scorer.
But Regina Downing’s club gets points from up and down her roster with all of her starters averaging between five and 10 points per game.
Like Sherando, the Eagles are outstanding on defense and after a solid regular season they’ve gotten hot at the right time. They showed their grit by rallying from a 10-0 deficit in a Region 2B semifinals to beat Page County 62-51 to clinch a state berth for the first time since 2015.
Regardless of Friday’s outcomes, there are plenty of areas in the state that can’t lay claim to having three teams from one sport in the state tournament.
It’s certainly an achievement and one for which each school should be proud.
Playing like girls isn’t such an insult after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.