Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the organization released quarterback Alex Smith last week.
Rivera hopefully put some closure on the Smith story, which was probably hastened somewhat by an interview Smith gave to GQ magazine.
Smith, who came back after nearly two years in rehab from a horrific leg injury, led Washington to a 5-1 record in his six starts and helped the team make the playoffs. His success made him the overwhelming winner of the Comeback Player of the Year.
It’s a great story and one that makes it hard not to feel for Smith, whose life was in danger from infection during one point in his comeback.
In the GQ article, Smith said the organization and Rivera’s new regime last season never really wanted his comeback to become a reality.
“They came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability,” Smith told GQ. “Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”
And on Wednesday, Rivera admitted he was scared what could happen by putting Smith back into harm’s way. Yes, it’s up to Smith to decide the risk, but that doesn’t absolve Rivera from the guilt of putting him out there.
Rivera said he discussed this with Smith recently.
“It was always in the back of my head: ‘What if he gets hurt again? What if he hurts that leg, that specific leg? I don’t want to be the guy that put him back on the field to let him get hurt again,’” Rivera said Wednesday to reporters. “I told [Smith], ‘I fought with that, struggled with that every day. Every day.’”
We can understand that. Some of us have had to take the keys away from someone who no longer can drive safely. Yes, that person is an adult and can make decisions, but who is going to feel responsible if something tragic happens?
Anyone can see where Rivera was coming from, but honestly a lot more went into the decision to release Smith than that fear.
This was a dollars and sense decision — Smith was going to make too many dollars (nearly $19 million) and it didn’t make sense to keep him. Had Smith returned, Washington would have taken a hit of more than $14 million on its salary cap number.
To spend that kind of money on someone who is a big health risk just doesn’t make sense. After taking over as starter, Smith still missed action down the stretch with an injury, one that also kept him off the field in a playoff loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Pinning your franchise’s future on a quarterback that may never play a full season is pretty risky, too. Throw in that the NFL’s salary cap came down eight percent and that gives you less wiggle room for all of your needs, though Washington is among the league’s top teams in cap space.
Rivera and his front office staff have to decide what to do at QB and the decision isn’t easy.
The previous regime obviously put them in a big hole by drafting Dwayne Haskins, who turned out to be a bust in Washington. Misfiring with a pick on a quarterback in the first round is a killer for a franchise and this one has swung and missed too often.
Heath Shuler (1994), Patrick Ramsey (2002), Jason Campbell (2005), Robert Griffin III (2012) and Haskins (2019) have been Washington’s last five first-round picks at quarterback. That quintet combined for a record of 51-76 in Washington, with just one winning season and no playoff wins.
Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez, with two NFL starts between them, are the only two QBs on the roster right now. Kyle Allen, who was injured last season, could return also.
Those aren’t exactly names to build a franchise around. And with the No. 19 pick in the draft, the odds of a stud quarterback still being on the board aren’t likely. Free agent and trade possibilities don’t look great, either.
Rivera insists the team still has time, but admits they’re still looking for answers. Unlike the problem Smith, this won’t be an easy one to solve.
