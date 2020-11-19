Ray of light
It’s awful hard to be an optimist in these days of the COVID-19 pandemic when the news always seems bad.
It’s pretty discouraging when some states actually are willing to arrest you for having too many people sitting around your Thanksgiving table. It makes you wonder whether there’s a database tracking who buys a 20-pound turkey or who purchases multiple cans of cranberry sauce.
It’s not quite that bad here in Virginia (at least for now), but you can see why anyone would be skeptical of just about anything.
Certainly, those who are hoping (and praying) for high school athletics to return in December must be pessimistic watching as coronavirus numbers spike and Gov. Ralph Northam brings back some restrictions. Richmond Public Schools, which feature some of the state’s top boys’ basketball programs, have already punted on the winter sports season, which the Virginia High School League has scheduled to open play for competition on Dec. 21.
More school districts, which can make their own decisions, will surely follow.
It just has a feel that the news will be bad once again for high school athletes, who had their spring seasons canceled, when December rolls around.
But in the midst of all of the negative news, maybe there was a ray of hope that came this week from a level above scholastic sports.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Wednesday afternoon that it has formulated a plan to play all of its sports over the course of the spring semester, starting on Jan. 23 when men’s and women’s basketball returns.
Locally, that means that Shenandoah University and its 22 varsity teams will be scheduled for action over the course of the next five months or so.
You can take this as good news because the ODAC has been pretty quick to pull the trigger on COVID-19 cancellations. The league punted spring sports on March 20. In July, the ODAC postponed conference sports through the remainder of the calendar year.
The league, even facing some stiff financial hits, did not hesitate to pull the plug on its programs. The fact that it is willing to go on the record with a plan for sports to return has to foster a sense of optimism that can trickle down to the high school level.
Maybe, just maybe, the VHSL’s ambitious schedule of cramming all of its seasons into a similar window can work and our local athletes will get the chance to play.
One thing for certain that both collegiate and high schools will have to work with is Northam’s restrictions on gatherings.
Aside from the participants, which are deemed as “players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services,” just 25 spectators will be allowed into events. With the size of most sports teams, that doesn’t allow all of the parents to see their children play.
Here’s where high school sports need to take another page from Shenandoah University and the ODAC. The league streams many of its sporting events, so that they can be accessed in real time online.
While these streams are certainly not as good as having a spot in the bleachers, they still offer an opportunity to see live action.
Scholastically, some areas are ahead of the curve. Close to us, many Loudoun County events have been broadcast online over recent years. Tuscarora’s football playoff game against Sherando was aired last season.
While there may be some expense involved (and don’t forget the terrible losses at the gate), this may be something that’s worth the investment.
SU Director of Athletics Bridget Lyons admitted Wednesday that while the university and the ODAC have plans, the NCAA or state guidelines could affect them.
We’ve seen that over and over since March.
But amid the current cancellations and bad news, at least there’s something to be optimistic about.
And we all could use that as we pass the turkey and stuffing.
