Recommendations
In these turbulent times, here’s one thing maybe we can all agree on — we want our children to be safe.
So when they are away from us, our constant worry is that they will come home safely. And often, we’re willing to go to extreme measures to make sure that happens.
Last week, the Virginia High School League released its 39-page guidelines and recommendations for the resumption of athletics. High school sports are slated to start in December for the first time since they were canceled last March.
To ensure safety, the VHSL, in conjunction with health officials, has come up with many sensible measures to ensure that virus will not spread among the participants. A lot of those deal with the sanitizing of equipment both before, during and after competitions and practice, and how to transport athletes.
Those make perfect sense.
But among the guidelines and recommendations for each sport, you can guess there are some that could be considered as head-scratchers.
Here’s some — both mandatory and recommended — that you might find interesting with each sport.
In baseball and softball, it is recommended that teammates should not be allowed to leave the dugout to congratulate someone who has hit a home run or scored a big run. To go along with that, there is a recommendation that no high-fives or chest bumps be allowed.
In cool weather, pitchers are not allowed to lick their fingers or blow on their hands (which is kind of an unconscious thing). If that happens, the pitch does not count. The ball is taken out of play to be sanitized and the pitcher must sanitize his or her hands.
Traditional lineup cards will no longer be exchanged among teams. Those will be transmitted via a photo text or in an email.
Oh, and there’s no spitting, gum or seeds allowed.
Despite the physical contact and sweat flying around throughout the game, basketball will no longer have a jump ball. The visitor gets the ball to start the game and possession will alternate from there. If the game goes into overtime, a coin flip will determine who gets the ball first.
In competition cheerleading, participants are required to wear a face covering. While the decision to do stunts is up to each school, many of those stunts (like pyramids and cradles) are not permitted.
In soccer, the game itself is being altered. The wall of players that is put up on indirect or direct free kicks is no longer allowed. Teammates must line up approximately three feet apart in those situations.
In recommendations for tennis, doubles partners are encouraged to avoid all incidental contact and no whispering to each other for strategy is allowed.
Players are encouraged not to touch their faces after touching tennis balls, which is probably going to be tough for those who sweat a lot. Hands must be washed promptly if eyes, noses or mouths are touched.
During tennis matches, each player will have his own can of tennis balls which have different numbers. Actual physical contact with the ball should be limited to the corresponding number. Balls with the opponents’ number should be picked up with the racquet head only or kicked toward the opponents’ side.
Maybe the biggest head-scratcher of all belongs to wrestling. It is recommended to coaches to eliminate the post-match handshake. We’re talking about a sport where participants are dressed in a singlet and are in physical contact for the better part of six minutes.
Handfighting is a big part of the sport and honestly sometimes the hands end up in some places that are a lot worse than a handshake. It’s hard to see how getting rid of this tradition is going to prevent the exchange of the virus after the two participants have been in constant physical contact and breathing on each other.
These are few things that stick out in those 39 pages that we thought might interest you. Of course with crowd restrictions, many folks may not be able to see their offspring compete.
The bottom line is that we do want our children protected in these crazy times, whether it’s from COVID-19 or something else. The VHSL has done a solid baseline job here.
But as much as you try, there’s going to be some inherent risk in sports. And you can’t recommend it all away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.