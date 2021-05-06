Reliving a bad day
Imagine what it’s like to be the person that media call when there’s a disaster. You’re the expert that has to explain something that goes horribly wrong.
Sounds kind of depressing, right?
Now imagine that the reason that they are calling you is because that horrible thing happened to you, too. Yes, you get the joy of reliving one of the worst days in your life over and over again.
That’s sort of how it goes for Joe Theismann. Whenever a quarterback suffers a devastating injury, especially a horrific leg injury, Theismann’s phone starts ringing.
And once again, he is asked to recall what happened on a Monday Night Football game in November of 1985. That was the night when Lawrence Taylor ended his career when his hit snapped the veteran quarterback’s right leg in two places. It’s an injury that can make even the toughest guy get squeamish and turn away from the replay.
Yet, Theismann has chosen to relive it when called upon and recently he’s had a few chances.
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith suffered a similar injury in November of 2018. The infection associated with it was life threatening. Smith made it all of the way back and played last season, going 5-1 as a starter. Smith retired not long after Washington released him after the season.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome injury last year with a compound fracture of his right ankle. Prescott said this week that he will start this coming season.
So why does Theismann continue to put himself through this?
Last Saturday during his speech as the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Sports Marshal, Theismann talked about how self-absorbed he was as a player at the time of his injury. He also talked about how he now focuses on giving back to others.
And talking about injuries both in the media and with the players is a way he hopes he can give back.
“If there’s any way that I can help someone deal with the situation, I’m more than happy to do it,” he said before the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. “That’s what I really try to do. Physically the doctors try to take care of them and the therapists are going to take care of them. Mentally, there’s an approach that you sort of have to go through. It’s just talking to them.
“Maybe it helps them understand what the future is going to look like, some of the things they are going to have to deal with going forward and some of the anticipation and trepidation that they have of the what-ifs that could possibly occur.”
Theismann said he will take a keen interest in seeing how the athletic Prescott bounces back. Washington’s all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (87) knows it isn’t easy.
“It’s going to be interesting to see just how soon he gets back to being the football player that he was because it does limit you, especially in your right leg. It’s your drive leg and your power leg.
“Of course, I was much older, sort of like Alex was in that regard. You find that you lose that power coming out of your leg, so it has to be made up in the throwing mechanism. That puts a strain on your arm. I started getting soreness in my arm where I never had it before.”
Dallas has a lot interested in Prescott’s return. He signed a six-year, $240-million deal in March. That’s how much teams value anyone who can play the position successfully.
“When I played in the middle 80’s if you were a 35-year-old quarterback, they couldn’t get rid of you quick enough,” Theismann said. “Today if you’re 35 years old, you’re looking at probably $15 or $20 million. My how times have changed.”
Never bashful and still fit and athletic, Theismann enjoys talking sports and politics and playing golf. He’s had a farm in Leesburg since 1984.
“I do TV shows,” he said. “I do ‘Outnumbered.’ I do CNN. I do all of the different shows when things happen in the world of sports. Motivational speeches are basically what I do now and I’m really trying to get my handicap back down where it belongs.”
You can tell he’s enjoying life, even if it’s talking about a bad day.
