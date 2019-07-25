There are a couple of constants now in the Atlantic Coast Conference's football race.
First, Clemson will be the overwhelming favorite to win the Atlantic Division and the overall conference title. The Tigers, who have won a pair of national championships in the past four years, always will be a favorite as long as Dabo Swinney is around to lead the program.
Second, no one has any idea what will happen in the Coastal Division. That has plenty of merit, too.
Since the ACC added Pittsburgh and Syracuse (which plays in the Atlantic Division) in 2013, the Coastal Division has had six different winners in six seasons. That's six of the seven teams in the division winning titles.
Last year, it was Pitt winning with a 6-2 mark in the Coastal. It was the same Panthers team that the conference's media predicted would finish fifth in the preseason poll. Miami and Virginia Tech, the top two teams in that poll would finish 4-4 in the division.
This past week at the ACC's annual Media Days in Charlotte, the scribes that follow the league's 14 teams got together and made their preseason predictions again.
Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to win the Atlantic, garnering 171 of the 173 votes cast. Syracuse got the other two first place votes.
And in the Coastal, Virginia emerged as the new favorite, edging Miami by 11 total points. The Cavaliers received 82 first-place votes as every team in the division got at least one.
The fact that Virginia has been installed as the division favorite is welcome sign of optimism in Charlottesville and beyond.
It was just last season that the Cavaliers were forecast by that same media to finish last in the Coastal. Along with Pitt, UVa did not receive a single first-place vote and the Cavaliers would finish a whopping 113 points behind No. 6 North Carolina in the poll.
But in his third season, Bronco Mendenhall would fool all of those experts by finishing 4-4 in the league. At 8-5, the Cavs tied Duke with the best overall record among division teams. Mendenhall continued an upward trend from 2-10 and 6-7 in his first two seasons after arriving from BYU.
Certainly, that's reason for hope of a better future, although last season's league mark was just one win better than the record (3-5) in 2017.
Experts says there's a couple of main reasons why the Cavaliers could have a memorable fall.
First, is that UVa returns the best quarterback in the Coastal. Dual threat Bryce Perkins had an excellent season after transferring into the program last year. Perkins would complete nearly 65 percent of his passes for 2,680 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 923 yards and nine more scores.
Certainly with a year of experience in the system under his belt, it's plausible to expect even better things from the senior this season. Perkins will have to work with new weapons as leading rusher Jordan Ellis (1,026 yards) and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (93 catches) have graduated.
Hopefully for area fans, former Millbrook graduate P.K. Kier, who gained 80 yards on 26 carries last year, can work himself into the mix at running back.
Another thing in the Cavaliers' favor is the schedule. Eight of the 12 opponents did not have a winning record last season. Of those with winning marks, only Notre Dame (12-1) won more than eight games.
Virginia gets Florida State, which had an uncharacteristically poor season last year under first-year coach Willie Taggart, at home. The Cavaliers also host rival Virginia Tech as they try to end the Hokies' 15-game winning streak against them.
Trips to Notre Dame and Miami seem to be the toughest road tests on the schedule.
With some strong play, a little bit of luck and prolonged health for a quarterback who is going to take some hits, just maybe the Cavaliers can do something they have done just once in program history — win 10 games in a season. That happened way back in 1989 when the late George Welsh was the head coach and Shawn Moore was at quarterback.
With 15 starters returning, including nine on a defense led by cornerback Bryce Hall, yes there is solid reason for optimism for the Cavaliers and their fans.
But as the ACC Coastal has taught us … you never really know.
