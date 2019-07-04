Rooting interest
In my youth, it was almost considered a sacrilege to root against a team representing the United States in any global contest.
In those times, the Soviet Union was still a major player on the world’s greatest fields of competition, the Olympic Games.
Times have certainly changed.
It’s not uncommon to see or hear people, true blue Americans, rooting for someone else when it’s Team USA against the world.
A case in point is the current Women’s World Cup. Team USA has made it to the finals of the event, where the Americans will take on the Netherlands on Sunday.
If you look on social media or talk about it, there are people who have been pulling for any opponent to knock off Team USA, which is the defending champion and has won three of the previous seven World Cup titles.
From arguing about pay and filing a lawsuit before the start of the tournament, to certain players’ politics and their celebrations after goals (some deemed excessive and offensive to their opponent), the U.S. team has become one that some folks feel is awful tough to love despite their prowess on the pitch.
It’s happened in other genres.
U.S. Ryder Cup players seem more like 12 golfers in matching uniforms rather than a team, which is in direct contrast to the European squad. While the seemingly more-talented U.S. players squabble and struggle to play together, the harmonious Europeans are winning more often on and off the course.
And, some teams have players that people just can’t stand. Megan Rapinoe is certainly a polarizing figure for the U.S. women’s soccer team, like Abby Wambach before her. John McEnroe was a lightning rod for U.S. Davis Cup tennis.
Back a good 40 or 50 years ago, you knew who the real villains were.
The Soviet Union and East Germany not only were our adversaries politically, but certainly in the Olympic arena. While the U.S. was fielding teams with college kids and true amateurs (who had to work for a living and find time to train), the Eastern Bloc countries were bringing in what amounted to be professionals. Many had jobs as “soldiers,” but their basic training was perfecting their craft.
That’s why the “Miracle on Ice” was truly a miracle. To no surprise, it brought patriotism to a fever pitch.
Professionalism changed the Olympics and possibly the attitudes of those participating in international competitions since the mid 1980’s.
Money does bring better athletes and name recognition helps the networks sell advertising.
There’s a reason why the U.S. Dream Team in the 1992 Olympics made such an impact on future Games, not just in basketball.
But there are drawbacks.
Some professionals are spoiled and used to special treatment. They are more worried about the name on the back of the uniform rather than the one on the front.
That’s a shame.
Let’s go back to McEnroe. You may consider him to be the biggest jerk to ever hit a fuzzy yellow ball, but “Superbrat” never turned down a chance to play for his country. He played 12 years, helping the U.S. to win five times. He often received no compensation.
Many of the top U.S. players of the time — Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi — would not play. What McEnroe lamented is that many players acted like they were “doing everyone a favor” to play.
That attitude maybe is what irks some folks with today’s players representing the country. It should be about the “U.S.” and not about “us.”
During this independence celebration, all of us should look at some others who wore a different Team USA uniform. Take a weekend and watch the great HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers” and you may appreciate what true heroes sacrificed in an olive uniform.
Maybe that’s something all of us can rally around.
