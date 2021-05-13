Sandwich making
“He could screw up a peanut butter sandwich.”
That’s how my dad would describe someone who had a talent of ruining even the simplest of things.
I wished my father, who once pitched in the minor leagues, was still around to give an opinion on today’s Major League Baseball.
If case you’ve missed it, the grand pooh-bahs in the sport have decided the game has become boring with too many strikeouts and home runs and not enough baserunners.
So in an effort to cut down on the all-or-nothing approach in the era of 95 mph fastballs and 450-foot homers, the MLB is considering moving the mound back.
In an experiment this fall in the Atlantic League, the pitcher’s mound will move back a foot to 61 feet, 6 inches to evaluate whether that minute change will make a difference in strikeout and home run totals.
The theory is that with the extra foot, the ball will be traveling slower when it reaches the plate, both giving the hitters a fraction of a second more time to react and that the exit velocity off the bat will be slower and thus curb home run totals.
Certainly, baseball does have an issue with strikeouts. In its last full season in 2019, MLB teams set a record for the 12th consecutive season with 42,823 whiffs. That’s up a whopping 33 percent from 2007.
Back in 2007, the Marlins led all of baseball with their batters striking out 8.21 times per game. Currently, only three teams (Houston, San Diego and the N.Y. Mets) have ratios better than that number. Four teams (Tampa Bay, Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia) are averaging more than 10 strikeouts per game.
Is the pitching that good or has the hitting approach changed that much?
Some of baseball’s all-time greats would be embarrassed to strike out as much as current players, who routinely whiff more than 100 times per season.
Ted Williams never struck out more than 64 times in a season (his rookie year in 1939) and whiffed just 27 times in his .406 season in 1941. You’re talking about a guy who hit 521 home runs and had 2,021 walks compared to 709 strikeouts.
Joe DiMaggio’s worst strikeout season (39) came as a rookie in 1936. He finished his career with nearly as many home runs (361) as strikeouts (369).
Hank Aaron never struck out more than 100 times in a season in his career on the way to 755 homers. Willie Mays did it just once (when he was 40) in belting 660 homers. And say what you want about Barry Bonds, but just once (102 in his rookie season in 1986) did he strike out more than 100 times in a season on the way to 762 homers.
But with so many pitchers throwing heat (the average fastball for a starter in 2019 was 92.6 mph), the MLB has decided to explore moving the mound back.
Recently using 26 college pitchers, Dr. Glenn Fleisig, research director for the American Sports Institute, conducted a study for the MLB. Having those pitchers throw fastballs from the normal 60 feet, 6 inches, 62-6 and 63-8 (the exact midpoint between the plate and second base), Fleisig said in an interview on the MLB Network this week that there were no differences in mechanics or forces on the arm to throw the longer distances.
The only real difference was that the ball moved more horizontally and vertically from farther out. Fleisig said that given that data and that only fastballs were thrown, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if pitchers throw a higher percentage of breaking balls from farther back. The Atlantic League data will show if that happens.
Baseball has made changes in the past. After Bob Gibson (1.12 ERA) and others dominated in 1968, the mound was lowered from 15 inches (set as the standard in 1950) to 10. But that switch did not tamper with where the pitching rubber has been located since 1893.
Baseball purists balk at changing that because it does alter the integrity of the game and historical significance for pitchers and hitters alike. Comparing apples to apples would be gone.
But in the quest to interest fans, who no longer seem to be willing to sit though a three-hour game, MLB could pull the trigger.
If it does, what kind of sandwich will we be consuming?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.