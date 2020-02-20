Scary evening
Monday night was a rough night for race fans.
For several hours after the end of the Daytona 500, we spent time refreshing our phones on Twitter looking for a scrap of good news that was finally rewarded around 10 p.m.
We were all worried about Ryan Newman, whose condition was unknown following a horrific last-lap crash with him in the lead and heading toward the checkered flag. After contact with Ryan Blaney, Newman’s car careened into the wall, flipped on its roof, and was belted in the driver’s side by Corie Lajoie, whose car was screaming toward the finish at more than 190 mph.
The collision with Lajoie sent Newman’s car flying. It landed on its roof, skidding to a stop in a sea of sparks with some flames.
Given the severity of impact on the driver’s roll cage, everyone knew immediately this was something serious. And the way the NASCAR safety workers began to try to extract Newman from the car became an eerie reminder of a last-lap crash 19 years before.
Dale Earnhardt Sr. died on that day in 2001, the darkest day in the sport’s history. In a crash that looked nowhere near as violent as Newman’s, Earnhardt perished.
Because of the safety improvements that were a direct response to Earnhardt’s passing, there have been no deaths in NASCAR since.
Still, that was little comfort as the safety workers hung up black curtains to prevent the public from seeing what they were doing to get Newman out of the car. The same thing happened when Earnhardt perished.
And then, there was no news, a nearly two-hour blackout. There was no post-race show from Victory Lane. No announcements from the press room.
It forced anyone who cared and was praying for Newman to head to Twitter for any scrap of news.
And on Twitter, you find the best and worst of human beings. While some showed genuine concern for Newman, others tweeted fake reports. Several tweeted that Newman deserved to crash given who he had supported in the 2016 election (I’m sure you can guess who he endorsed).
It’s amazing how the dregs of humanity come out at these times. For all we knew, Newman was fighting for his life, but some awful people couldn’t wait to interject politics. Disgusting.
Finally, we received a brief statement from NASCAR that Newman was a alive and his injuries weren’t life-threatening. And a collective sigh of relief, even from those who don’t follow the sport, could be heard throughout the country.
Amazingly less than 48 hours later, a sock-footed Newman waltzed out of the hospital, hand-in-hand with his two daughters. Newman owes a debt of gratitude to Earnhardt for being able to hold his two girls again. It’s amazing anyone could survive that kind of impact.
But Newman’s crash once again draws attention to the kind of racing that is done on superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega.
Way back in 1987, Bobby Allison crashed and nearly sailed over the catch fence into the crowd at Talladega. That scary incident brought about restrictor plate racing at superspeedways and that led to pack racing.
From there, we’ve come to expect what is called “the big one” in every restrictor plate race where one crash wipes out a dozen or more cars. On Monday, it came with 16 laps left and involved 19 cars, more than half the field still in the race.
The majority of the sport’s most terrifying crashes have happened at superspeedways, several on the final lap at either Talladega or Daytona.
With the cars and walls being safer, drivers seem to have no regard for crashing into each other. Winning is more important than worrying about crashing a $300,000 car with another human inside. There’s a price to pay for those crashes besides the pocketbook. Dale Earnhardt Jr., can’t race today thanks to the multiple concussions he’s received in crashes.
There has to be some value placed on the machines and the guys who are driving them. Something bad is bound to happen if they don’t.
Ryan Newman could have paid the ultimate price Monday. Thank God he didn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.