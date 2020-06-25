Seeking joy
I don’t remember a lot of things from when I was really young, but one thing that stands out was the joy to going to the ballpark.
After a long hot day at the end of a paintbrush, my Dad would come home, clean his brushes and we’d wolf down some dinner to try to make the 7 p.m. start for the Tidewater Tides, the AAA farm team for the New York Mets.
I wanted to take in every aspect of the game and once he taught me how to keep score I never wanted to leave my seat. I couldn’t miss one out and screw up my scoresheet. I may have had the most full bladder in the park by the time the game ended.
I think my joy in the game was echoed by my father, who once pitched in the lowest classification of the minor leagues after World War II. It was something special a father and son to share.
I admit that I may have been naïve at the time, but I don’t remember anything in the newspapers that didn’t have to do with the games or glowing features about the players.
If there was some form of injustice going on, I didn’t know about it and I was too young to care. I wanted to see Amos Otis hit or Jon Matlack pitch and hopefully see the Tides win.
The same feeling transferred when I saw my uncle play City League baseball. It was just a bunch of guys who loved the game so much they kept playing into their 30’s and 40’s. It was there also when my Dad took me to see the Norfolk Neptunes semi-pro football team play. Rarely did any of those guys graduate to the pro leagues.
Now some 50 years later, I yearn for that feeling again. As I read the wires each day, I can’t help wondering where the joy has gone in the games we grew up loving.
Maybe it’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s hard to find something joyful about professional and college sports these days. I look at our wire services each day with dread, knowing there’s likely to be more bad news than good.
Be it by politics or greed, the professionals seem determined to implode. The owners, coaches and players certainly aren’t generating warm and fuzzy feelings for the fans.
And on college campuses, we see more of the same challenges that face professional sports and non-revenue sports getting axed over budget woes.
The real bastion of joy comes at the high school level. There may be more prestige reporting on sports at higher levels, but there is a unique pleasure to be around exuberant high school athletes.
They’re doing it for the love of the game and the love of being with their teammates. There are no political agendas or salary disputes. Getting to wear a jersey and getting to be on the field with friends and teammates are rewarding enough. The excitement after a big win is priceless.
Those athletes are given the foundations of what it means to work together toward a common goal. Sometimes you get there and sometimes you don’t, but it’s a lesson that will pay off down the road.
It brings back the old feelings I had when I was in their shoes. I played on a tennis team that won a district title. We were a team that was diverse, but race never entered the equation. We were all united, knowing that each match counted the same whether you were playing at No. 1 or No. 6. We needed each other to beat the other team. Those shared experiences never will be forgotten.
Today’s high school athletes know that same joy.
Let’s hope it doesn’t get taken away from them again like this past spring by the virus pandemic.
On Thursday, the Virginia High School League’s executive committee postponed a decision on a possible format for fall sports and you can’t really blame it. A hasty decision won’t solve the complex problems.
But let’s hope the VHSL finds a way to make things happen.
We need that joy back in our lives.
— — —
Speaking of scholastic sports, we as a staff wanted to let readers know that for the first time since it started in 2000, The Winchester Star will not award Male and Female Athlete of the Year honors.
We must do this out of fairness to those athletes who had their spring seasons canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of those athletes would have been considered for the awards.
We look forward to make those selections again next summer.
