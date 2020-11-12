Something missing
The NASCAR Cup season ended on Sunday and you can bet the grand pubas of the sport couldn’t be happier.
The Chase (or playoffs if you prefer) ended with another Chase (Elliott) taking the title. For a sport that has been begging for an influx of young, successful drivers, you can’t beat Elliott.
He’ll turn 25 in a couple of weeks and Elliott is already the series’ most popular driver. That comes in part thanks to his father Bill, a Hall of Famer who was the series’ most popular wheel man a record 16 times. Chase Elliott has already won the honor twice and seems a lock to win it again this season.
He’s a great all-around racer on any style of track, especially road courses.
He pulled off back-to-back wins, needing both to win the title. How can you get any better than that?
But as inspirational as Sunday’s win was at Phoenix, something or someone was missing.
Kevin Harvick won nine times during the season, two more than Denny Hamlin (who finished fourth in the final points). He had more than double the wins of Elliott (4 at the time) entering the final race. He also had more than double the number of wins of Brad Keselowksi (4) and Joey Logano (3), the other two drivers in the Championship Four.
Yet because Harvick had a tough three-race stretch as the contenders were paired from eight to four, he didn’t have a shot at the title.
And you’re not talking about a racer like the movie character Ricky Bobby, whose philosophy was “if you ain’t first, you’re last.”
Harvick finished in the Top 5 in 56 percent of the season’s 36 races and was in the Top 10 in 75 percent of them.
That’s a pretty incredible résumé for a non-champion.
Harvick’s body of work is prime example of what is wrong with NASCAR’s format to determine its champion — one bad race or an equipment failure can decide a title.
For Harvick, it happened in the penultimate race at Martinsville. A tire issue early put him two laps down and he fought for most of the event to get his laps back.
In the end, he needed to pass one more car and he wrecked coming out of the final turn slamming into Kyle Busch for that final spot.
Some will enjoy that for drama. Others can point to it as a gimmick that doesn’t always reward the better racer.
Harvick remained philosophical afterwards.
“These championships aren’t like winning when [Richard] Petty and [Dale] Earnhardt used to win them,” Harvick said. “You have to put them together three weeks at a time, and it comes down to one race, and it came down to one race for us tonight and came up short.”
Harvick is right. He certainly would have won using the old playoff format, where the season’s total points determined the winner. He would have clinched before the final race this year.
NASCAR did at least change up some of the tracks involved in this year’s playoffs. Bristol joined the mix for the first time. Phoenix replaced Homestead-Miami as the final race for the first time since the playoff format started in 2004.
Still with three-race intervals between rounds, the sites can determine a lot of what happens. Drivers and teams have favorite tracks where they always seem to do well.
In golf they call it “horses for courses.”
While Tiger Woods may not be the best golfer in the world right now, you’re a fool if you don’t expect him to be the contention at the Masters. He’s won it five times and his name is once again near the top after Thursday’s opening round.
We know that the best teams don’t always win the Super Bowl, World Series or NBA titles. But in a sport like NASCAR, you’d expect the best team to have a shot at the end.
Chase Elliott is a great champion and has an incredible future in the sport. It’s just too bad Harvick was out of the mix on Sunday.
“That’s the system that we work in and it’s obviously skewed more towards entertainment than the whole year, so it’s exciting to watch and has that format that goes with it and you take them as they come and we race within the system that they give us and do our best,” Harvick concluded after Martinsville. “It just didn’t work out for us. The last three weeks didn’t go exactly how we needed them to and you’ve got to be right when you get to this Round of 8.”
