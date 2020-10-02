Something normal
Last Saturday, I made the weekly trip to the convenience center in Stephenson to drop off a pick-up truck full of trash and recycling.
This trek was different than any other I had made over the last several months.
All summer long, I had gazed at the new baseball and softball fields that were built on the outskirts of the center. They were beautifully constructed. The grass was green and manicured and complimented the color of the smooth infield dirt.
It was a scene straight out of a picture book, but one thing was missing — players.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, those fields were empty every time I rode past. And that was sad to see those perfect diamonds without someone firing pitches, swinging bats or taking grounders.
So imagine my surprise last Saturday as I turned the corner and saw the parking lots full of cars and dozens of kids running around.
As I stopped to unload my recycling, I took a few minutes to watch a group of youngsters warm-up before their game.
You could hear the excitement in their voices as they chatted and tossed the ball around before getting ready to take infield. You could see the pride of putting on the bright uniforms and the joy of getting ready to compete with and against their friends.
The scene was just so refreshing. And if I didn’t have to attend a wedding later in the afternoon, I might have hung out for a little while to just watch those kids chasing the ball around.
The scene was just so normal and that’s been something that we as a country have been lacking since March.
Normalcy seems like a distant memory after COVID-19 and we wonder whether anything will be that way again.
There are a lot of people that are telling us our previous state before the virus hit is a pipe dream, that normal is more of a fantasy than a reality for the future.
And like an empty baseball field, that is a sad thought.
It is also angering.
This past week, a standout quarterback from the region tweeted out his frustration with this fall. The quarterback wondered why so many states are playing high school football now and why Virginia isn’t one of them.
You can understand why he is disappointed. Virginia is one of the few states East of the Mississippi which is not engaging in some form of fall high school sports.
Athletes in those other states certainly have an advantage in impressing college football scouts before national signing days — Dec. 16 (early signing period) and Feb. 3 (regular signing period). Virginia will not start playing football games until Feb. 22.
You can understand his frustration given other numbers.
The current data on the Centers for Disease Control website says that teens are much less likely to contract the virus and that the mortality rate for people is less than 0.1 percent.
But what makes this particular athlete more perturbed is seeing the same thing that I enjoyed last Saturday. This athlete can look out and watch others playing organized recreational sports on fields in his area, while scholastic athletes can’t compete for real.
He asks, “Does COVID only exist when it’s associated with high school sports?”
The situation does seem to echo some hypocrisy, especially when the fields being played upon are on school grounds.
Honestly, this athlete wants what we all want — for things to return to normal.
Fall athletes ideally don’t want to have to play their sports in the dead of winter. Imagine what it’s going to be like to play football, golf and cross country in March.
But they will do it because for at least this year, that is what they have to do.
When will normalcy return? No one knows for certain.
One thing is sure — if things do get back to normal, we will never take them for granted again.
