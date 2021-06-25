Special efforts
The wild six months that were Virginia high school sports in the COVID-19 era finally came to a close for our area programs on Wednesday.
How appropriate for it to finish on such a high note.
The Clarke County girls’ soccer team captured the Class 2 title, thoroughly dominating Radford 4-0 in the title match at Feltner Stadium as the Eagles finished a perfect 13-0.
It was a masterpiece performance that solidified how resilient our area teams were during the upheaval created by the pandemic.
While Frederick County chose to delay several seasons and Handley and Clarke County played full Virginia High School League schedules, our athletes and coaches managed to pull off highly successful and sometimes historic campaigns in the process.
Handley’s boys’ basketball team also had a shot at a Class 4 state title, falling late against Smithfield in Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Two more teams advanced to the Final Four in state competition.
James Wood’s boys’ soccer team set a school record for victories (15) and shutouts (11) and won the program’s first regional title before falling in the Class 4 semifinals on penalty kicks to Jefferson Forest.
Clarke County’s boys’ soccer team dominated foes until running into eventual state champion Nandua, which cruised 6-1 in the Class 2 title game.
Four more teams played for Class 4 regional titles this spring.
James Wood’s baseball team won its first Northwestern District tournament since 2006 and recorded its first regional victory since 1985 before falling to Broad Run, which will play for the Class 4 title against Hanover today.
James Wood’s girls’ soccer team won its first-ever postseason tournament title in the Northwestern District and recorded it first-ever regional win before falling 1-0 against Dominion, which rolled 6-1 and 3-0 in the state semifinals and title game.
Both the Handley’s boys’ and Sherando girls’ tennis teams were unbeaten before falling in the Region 4C finals.
And in the fall season, Clarke County’s volleyball team advanced to its first regional final since 2010 before falling to state runner-up Luray.
Handley football, Millbrook baseball, James Wood boys’ tennis, Handley girls’ tennis, James Wood softball, Clarke County boys’ basketball and Handley volleyball also qualified for regional competition.
Individually, area athletes racked up the hardware.
Area track teams boasted outdoor and indoor champions and numerous all-state selections. Area swimmers also won a state title and earned all-state selections. Area wrestlers and cross country runners recorded podium and all-state finishes.
Given the state of things in August and even as late as November, the quality of athletic performances in the area was astounding. Many came from athletes who were playing multiple sports during compressed seasons.
You just have to give enormous credit to those who not only played, but excelled at multiple sports with little time, if any, between them.
You also have to give our area coaches credit for pulling together their teams, even while having to wait on some key parts.
And you have to give the athletic directors credit for juggling schedules and getting their teams to the right places at the right times.
A couple of area programs weren’t immune from COVID-19 and had to deal with weeks off from competition, but things went about as good as you could expect given the circumstances.
This athletic season couldn’t have been as easy as the Eagles made it look on Wednesday afternoon and we’re sure no one wants to go through the wackiness again. A normal fall start would be awesome.
But the kids got to play and they showed that when given the opportunity they could provide memories that will last a lifetime.
That’s something special no matter the circumstances.
