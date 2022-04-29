Spectacular soccer
I must admit that as a youth I really wasn’t much of a soccer fan.
We played either football or baseball if we found an open field and since soccer wasn’t on TV very often it was hard to develop some sense of allegiance.
We knew who Pelé was and maybe some of us had heard of Franz Beckenbauer, but there wasn’t one American player that rolled off the tip of the tongue. The U.S. men’s team was pretty much irrelevant during that time (1960’s and 1970’s) and the U.S. women’s team wouldn’t play its first World Cup until 1991.
Heck, my high school didn’t start varsity soccer until I was a senior (1980).
So, soccer has become an acquired taste over the years, but with working in this area it’s never been more palatable.
If you haven’t been out to the local pitch the past two seasons, you’ve missed a lot. Anyone, soccer fan or not, can appreciate what our kids are accomplishing.
Last season, the Clarke County girls’ won a Class 2 title and the Eagles boys advanced to the semifinals. The James Wood boys also made the Class 4 semifinals and the Colonels girls made the regional final. Both the Clarke County boys and the James Wood girls lost to the eventual state champions.
And for the most part, those teams have picked up where they left off and it has been a spectacular spring season thus far.
Clarke County’s two teams have been ridiculously good.
The defending champion girls’ squad hasn’t been challenged thus far. The Eagles are 10-0 overall and have outscored those opponents by a whopping 65-3 margin. In a game pitting the Bull Run’s two unbeaten teams last week, Clarke County pounded Luray 8-0.
Unlike last season when Madison Toone was scoring in bunches, this year’s Eagles are getting scoring from a number of different players. Kelsey Elrod’s 13 goals lead the team.
The Clarke County boys, who fell 3-1 to Nandua in the Class 2 semifinals last season, seem on a mission. They are 10-0 and have outscored their opponents 58-0. Think of that number if it were touchdowns (348-0).
What makes the dominance remarkable is that the Eagles have dealt with a number of injuries this season and have yet to put their best lineup on the field. Menes Ayjeman, a 16-year-old senior, has been a welcome addition to the program and has 10 goals and an area-leading 14 assists.
During the James Wood picture day this spring, Colonels girls’ coach Donavan Russell joked that his club might have to win a lot of 5-3 games this season.
The Colonels (13-0) are beating that pace in scoring, but have shored up their inexperienced defense (two goals allowed over the last six games) as they are dominating the Class 4 Northwestern District.
The scoring numbers (84 goals) have been astounding with a four-girl group that is a terror to opposing keepers. The Colonels boast the area’s top four goal scorers: Sidney Rathel (22), Jolie Jenkins (21), Olivia Walker (17) and McKenna Newcome (16). The Colonels, who fell 1-0 against Dominion in the regional finals, also have the area’s top three assists leaders in Newcome (18), Rathel (13) and Walker (13).
In the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ race, Handley has rebounded under former head coach Cosmo Balio from a rough 2021 and is currently unbeaten in the district (9-1), just a half game ahead of Millbrook (8-1), which has new coach Rhonda Cottino. Both squads are playing well as they scrap for that No. 1 seed in the district tourney.
For those who love the game, we encourage you to get out any chance you can to watch these teams play.
And for those who aren’t fans, get out and give it a chance.
Some of the area’s most outstanding athletes (the estimate is that soccer players run an average of seven miles per game), are playing at their peak right now.
You don’t need Pelé or a bicycle kick to enjoy it.
